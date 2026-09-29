Proton eMas deliveries exceed 40k units in 21 months; eMas-branded DC charging hubs by end of 2026

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Mick Chan / 29 September 2026 6:13 pm

Deliveries of Proton eMas vehicles has surpassed the 40,000-unit mark in 21 months, since the Proton eMas 7 was first launched in December 2024. The 40,000th customer of the national car brand’s electrified model range is Nor Azira binti Ismail, who took delivery of a Proton eMas 7 Premium Plus.

The Proton eMas 7 Premium Plus is the range-topping variant in the eMas 7 line-up, introduced in June this year to pack a larger 68.39 kWh battery as well as added equipment, and thus following in the tracks of its overseas twin the Geely EX5 with the bigger battery.

This tops the trio of eMas 7 battery-electric variants, with the Premium Plus launched at RM118,800, and this joins the Premium at RM112,800, and the base Prime variant at RM96,800; prices are on-the-road without insurance, with the ongoing rebate of RM7,000.

Proton also revealed that it will be rolling out Proton eMas-branded DC charging points by the end of this year. These will be new charging locations in partnership with existing charge point operators, however the number of these Proton eMas-branded DC chargers and their locations are still to be confirmed.

Owners of Proton eMas vehicles are likely to also enjoy preferential rates at the new Proton eMas-branded DC charging points, however the rates have yet to be finalised.

The carmaker also revealed that the Proton eMas mobile app will soon be revamped, with the updates to be provided by Acotech and the app will be rolled out soon.

In terms of the Proton eMas dealer network, there are currently 60 dealerships, 46 service centres and 10 body and paint centres; by the end of this year, this will grow to 70 dealerships, 57 service centres and 14 body and paint centres, according to Proton.