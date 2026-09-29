Tesla Roadster event delayed to Oct 15 due to weather – outdoor SpaceX thruster demo needs clear skies

In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / by Harvinder Sidhu / 29 September 2026 7:44 am

The Tesla Roadster has been delayed again – though this time, only by two weeks, and Tesla is blaming the weather. The reveal event set for October 1 near Waco, Texas has been moved to October 15, a Thursday.

“We’ve been tracking the weather closely with local meteorologists, but given the severe conditions predicted & because this event can only be held outdoors, we’ve made the difficult decision to reschedule,” the company said in a post on X, adding that additional details will follow. No new start time has been given yet – the original was 8.30pm US Eastern time, or 8.30am the following morning in Malaysia.

Roadster event update We've been tracking the weather closely with local meteorologists, but given the severe conditions predicted & because this event can only be held outdoors, we've made the difficult decision to reschedule. New date is October 15. Additional details to follow — Tesla (@Tesla) September 28, 2026

The forecast does look grim. According to Electrek, October 1 was looking at an 82% chance of thunderstorms, gusts of up to 30 mph (48 km/h) and more than four inches (100 mm) of rain. Tesla had warned reservation holders in advance that the reveal was “a unique experience that must be held outdoors” and could be rescheduled due to weather.

The reason it has to be outdoors is the same reason people are paying attention. The event is expected to take place at SpaceX’s rocket test site in McGregor, near Waco, and centre on a demonstration of the long-promised SpaceX package – cold gas thrusters that Musk has claimed will allow the car to lift off the ground briefly. The car is reportedly set to be operated remotely with nobody inside, with spectators kept hundreds of metres away because the thrusters are loud enough to damage hearing.

Either way, it’s one more date to add to a long list. The second-generation Roadster was unveiled as a prototype in November 2017 with production promised for 2020, and the reveal of the production car alone has moved from late 2025 to April 1, then late April, then August, then October 1, and now October 15. Musk has guided for production to begin in 2027 or 2028.

We’ll have the full details once the Roadster finally breaks cover – weather permitting.

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