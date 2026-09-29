Zeekr Kuching pop-up store opens at The Spring – mall outlet is EV brand’s first retail presence in East Malaysia

In Cars, Local News, Zeekr / by Danny Tan / 29 September 2026 11:26 am

Zeekr has opened a pop-up store at The Spring in Kuching, the brand’s first retail presence in East Malaysia. The outlet at the popular mall is operated by Ghee Hua Group of Companies, which signed a dealer agreement with Zeekr in July in Hangzhou, China.

The premium EV brand says that it has over 5,000 customers nationwide as of August, and there’s been interest from Sarawak, including early customers who chose Zeekr before the brand had an official retail presence in the state. The store opening also saw a drive-off ceremony for the first Zeekr owners in Sarawak.

“The opening of our first retail presence in East Malaysia marks an important milestone for Zeekr Malaysia as we continue expanding our footprint nationwide. Sarawak is a strategically important market with growing interest in premium electric mobility, and this new presence allows customers to experience our products and services more directly. Together with Ghee Hua, we look forward to building long-term relationships with customers and supporting the growth of EV adoption in the region,” said Eddy Lu, GM of Zeekr Malaysia.

The Geely-owned brand is targeting the opening of a dedicated Zeekr Space Kuching showroom and a separate service centre in Q1 2027. In the meantime, Zeekr has a mobile service programme for East Malaysia.

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