2026 Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro Coupe now in Malaysia – 612 PS and 850 Nm, 4.0L V8, priced from RM2,088,888

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Anthony Lim / 30 September 2026 4:26 pm

Launched today alongside the previewed Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe was the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ Coupe, which goes on sale priced from an estimated RM2,088,888. If the Pro suffix sounds familiar, it is, because it’s essentially the same car as the GT 63 Pro Motorsport Collectors Edition (RM2,588,888) that was introduced in Malaysia back in March this year, minus the special edition bits.

Aside from not having the extra dress-up items and certain upgraded kit, the Pro offers the same performance as the MCE, with its hand-built M177 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine putting out 612 PS (603 hp or 450 kW) and 850 Nm, up 27 PS and 50 nm from the 585 PS (577 hp or 430 kW) and 800 Nm of the regular GT 63 Coupe, the bump in performance achieved by adapting the engine control unit.

Paired with an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic, with drive sent to either the rear or all four wheels via an AMG Performance 4Matic+ system, the mill hauls the GT 63 Pro from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, on the way to a top speed of 317 km/h, the latter a slight improvement over the regular GT 63’s 315 km/h maximum speed.

Visual differences on this C192 compared to the standard GT 63 include a more aggressive-looking front bumper, with a redesigned front apron and additional air deflectors – made of visible carbon-fibre – around the enlarged side air intakes helping to make the face more pronounced. There’s also “Pro” checkered flag badging to serve as an identifier.

Aerodynamics have also been enhanced, with a fine tuning of this increasing the car’s overall performance in terms of longitudinal and lateral dynamics. Improvements include a 30 kg reduction of aerodynamic lift on the front axle, resulting in more precise steering behaviour. Braking and cooling performance have also been revised to keep aligned with the performance gains elsewhere.

Incidentally, the aforementioned GT 63 Pro Motorsport Collectors Edition is still on sale, as was highlighted at the launch of the “regular” GT 63 Pro. That one celebrates the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team by sporting numerous individual design elements and equipment details, with many of the exterior accent cues finished in Petronas’ iconic green. Also, keeping in line with the motorsports theme, there’s no shortage of carbon-fibre in the mix.

GALLERY: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ Coupe

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GALLERY: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ Coupe Motorsports Collectors Edition