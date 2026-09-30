2027 BMW i3 M60 revealed – first Neue Klasse M Performance EV with yellow lights; bodykit also shown

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 30 September 2026 1:08 pm

Besides the petrol-powered 3 Series, BMW has also taken the wraps off the i3 M60 EV, the first M Performance model built on the dedicated Neue Klasse EV architecture. It will form a dual-pronged assault on the sports sedan market alongside the M350, the latter powered by a sonorous straight-six.

A smattering of photos accompanying the wider 3 Series release show the car with an M Sport bodykit (of course), along with a unique front panel design with more angular lines approximating the shape of the traditional kidney grille.

The i3 M60 also joins the M350 in being fitted with M Yellow Lights, previously exclusive to hardcore CS models. The diagonal light signatures turn yellow in positioning light mode and white in daytime running light mode to satisfy global regulations (unless you live in the US, in which case it’s the opposite).

Other identifying cues include unique tricolour door mirrors with wingtips (no longer coming with M’s trademark dual-arm design) and a split boot lid lip spoiler. Not much can be gleaned on the inside, save for the carryover dashboard and Panoramic iDrive displays and the M Sport steering wheel with bottom spokes. Expect heavily-bolstered M Sport seats to be fitted as standard as well, just like on the M350.

Little in the way of details have been released just yet, with BMW only confirming that the M60 will join the lineup next year. However, it should be a damn sight more powerful than the current top-spec i3 50, which already produces 469 PS (345 kW) and 645 Nm of torque and gets from zero to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.

Expect well over 500 PS and a century sprint in the low three-second mark, which would match the F82 M4 CS (3.4 seconds) despite no doubt being saddled with much more weight. You will almost certainly get less range, however, far below the i3 50’s 912 km WLTP figure.

Munich also showed M Performance Parts for the i3 and new 3 Series, here fitted to the i3 M60 and the M350. The smattering of look-faster carbon fibre components include a jutting front spoiler, side skirt extensions, door mirror caps, rear diffuser addenda and a rear spoiler.

The i3 M60 seen here also gets a very aggressive rear wing (again with a split design), while the M350 sports a fabric tow hook. Carbon side sill scuff plates with the M Performance script complete a look that would no doubt appease the most ah beng of BMW drivers.

GALLERY: 2027 BMW i3 M60 xDrive

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