BMW Motorrad teases F 450 R, launch date October first

BMW Motorrad has teased what appears to be a new 450 cc naked sports motorcycle, expected to make its debut on October 1. While the teaser image reveals little, the visible upside-down fork and styling point towards a road-going sibling to the recently launched F 450 GS adventure bike.

The new model is widely expected to be named the BMW F 450 R, following the German brand’s established naming convention for its naked roadsters. The teaser shows a conventional USD front fork, although details such as diameter, travel and adjustment remain undisclosed.

The F 450 GS uses a 43 mm USD fork with 180 mm of travel, but the roadster is likely to receive shorter suspension travel and road-focused tuning. A rear monoshock is expected, with the specification and adjustment options yet to be confirmed.

Power is expected to come from the same 420 cc parallel-twin engine used in the F 450 GS. In the 450 GS, the engine produces 48 PS and 43 Nm, while the motorcycle weighs 178 kg. The F 450 GS also introduced BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC), an automated clutch system designed to simplify low-speed riding without requiring a conventional clutch lever.

Whether the system will be carried over to the F 450 R remains to be seen and would also mark another step in BMW’s move away from its ageing G 310 platform. The G 310 R and G 310 GS have been discontinued in India, leaving the track-focused G 310 RR as the only remaining 310 cc model, developed jointly with TVS of India.

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