Grab Malaysia introduces Kid-Friendly Rides Beta – six-seater rides with dedicated booster seat, trained drivers

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / 30 September 2026 3:29 pm

Grab Malaysia has introduced Kid Friendly Rides (Beta), a feature aimed at serving families with children aged four to 12 years with rides including dedicated booster seats.

Introduced in accordance with safety guidelines by the Malaysian Institute for Road Safety Research (MIROS), Kid Friendly Rides (Beta) enables ride-hailing customers to book Standard 6-seater rides which offer one dedicated booster seat, according to Grab Malaysia.

These Standard 6-seater rides for the Kid-Friendly Rides (Beta) feature will be operated by drivers who are trained to handle child seats, and these comprise a limited fleet equipped with booster seats provided by Koopers, Grab Malaysia stated.

“Families should be able to travel with their children with greater peace of mind, without managing the hassle of carrying heavy and cumbersome child seats. With Kid-Friendly Rides (Beta), we hope to make it easier for families to travel light by offering dedicated booster seats,” said Grab Malaysia executive director Rashid Shukor.

At present, the Kid-Friendly Rides (Beta) feature is only available through advanced booking for airport rides to and from KLIA1 and KLIA2. Rollout of the feature will progress in phases throughout the Klang Valley next, followed by Penang and Johor Bahru.

To access the feature within the Grab app, tap ‘Car’ and click on the ‘Advance Booking’ tile, then select the preferred scheduled pick-up time. Once a pick-up or drop-off location is chosen for the journey to or from the airport, the customer can choose the feature under the Standard 6-Seater or Grab EV Exec options.

Each booking of a Standard 6-Seater ride provides one booster seat for a RM10 add-on fee, for children aged four to 12 years. For Grab EV Exec rides, the Koopers Boost Fix booster seat is offered free of charge.

“Protecting children on the road is a shared responsibility. Research has found that booster seats reduce injury risk by 45% for children aged four to eight compared with seat belts alone. MIROS’s CRS guidelines emphasise selecting a suitable restraint for the child’s size and installing it correctly. We welcome this initiative to make child restraints more accessible to families using ride-hailing services and encourage their correct use on every journey,” said MIROS director-general Siti Zaharah Binti Ishak.