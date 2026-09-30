Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Penang, road closures for LRT works from October 1 to November 15

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 September 2026 12:35 pm

Nightly intermittent lane closures will be implemented along Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Penang, from October 1 until November 15 to facilitate construction works for the Mutiara Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line. According to Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp), the closures will take place for 45 days, from 10 pm to 5 am daily, mainly to allow tree-felling works along the route.

The affected sections are:

The leftmost lane between the Jalan Sungai Dua intersection and USM Padang, heading towards Komtar.

The leftmost lane between Batu Uban Army Camp and Sunny Point, heading towards Bayan Lepas.

The rightmost lane between Batu Uban Army Camp and the traffic-light intersection, in both directions.

Other lanes will remain open to traffic during the closure periods.

Road users are advised to exercise caution when passing through the affected areas, with signboards, traffic cones and flagmen to be deployed to manage traffic and improve safety during the works.