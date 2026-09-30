In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 30 September 2026 10:09 am

The road transport department (JPJ) has announced ‘JJ_J ‘and ‘KGK’ as the next number plate series to go up for bidding on JPJeBid, its online auction platform.

In Johor, the latest running number series is ‘JJ_J’, which will be open for tender on October 3, 2026. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days and will end on 10pm on October 7, with the results revealed the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available is the Kedah series ‘KGK’, which will be open for tender earlier on October 2. The bidding period for this one is also five days, ending 10pm on October 6. As usual, results will be released the day after the auction closes.

Got a new car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.