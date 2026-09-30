Kia Malaysia establishes Shah Alam parts warehouse

In Cars, Kia, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 30 September 2026 9:44 am

Kia Sales Malaysia (KSM) has partnered PKT Logistics Group to establish a centralised parts warehouse at One Logistics Hub in Shah Alam. The circa-20,000-square feet facility is supported by nine dedicated staff.

The warehouse targets up to same-day delivery within the Klang Valley and reduced fulfilment lead times for other regions. According to the company, it has enhanced its order and inventory management systems, such that since operations started, the parts delivery accuracy rate has been 100%.

KSM also claims that recent parts shipments have enabled it to achieve near-complete parts availability across all current models – covering service, electrical, mechanical and structural components – as well as older models including the Forte, Cerato, Picanto, Stinger, Seltos, Optima, EV6, EV9 and previous iterations of the Carnival, Sportage and Sorento.

“Since the start of our operations, our approach has been to build the fundamentals first – from parts availability and inventory management to dealer capability and service support. These are the foundations that allow us to deliver a more consistent ownership experience today, while preparing Kia Malaysia for sustainable growth in the years ahead,” said KSM president and CEO Hyung Ho Kim.

KSM also says that it’s working closely with its dealers to strengthen inventory management and ensure timely stock replenishment at dealer level, and that dealers have undergone training to ensure consistent processes and workflows.

“These efforts are complemented by initiatives such as the reduction in genuine parts prices and greater flexibility for customers to purchase the Kia Maintenance Plan. Together, these measures are designed to make Kia ownership more straightforward and predictable, while ensuring our aftersales capabilities continue to grow alongside our customer base,” said KSM MD Emily Lek.

In January, KSM announced that its spare parts would be made 15% cheaper on average, and that the Kia Maintenance Plan (KMP), a prepaid five-year scheduled servicing package, can be opted in up to 11 months after vehicle registration, provided the vehicle has not reached its first lubricant change milestone.

KMP starts from RM2,980 for the Sportage 1.6T, RM3,580 for the Carnival 2.2D and RM3,680 for the Sportage 2.0. It covers key scheduled maintenance items including fully-synthetic engine oil, oil filter, cabin and engine air filters, brake fluid and spark plugs, together with multi-point vehicle inspections, labour and standard scheduled service costs.