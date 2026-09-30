KLIA Ekspres, Transit fares to go up effective January 1 – KL Sentral-KLIA RM65 one-way, RM118 return, +18% avg

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / 30 September 2026 2:54 pm

KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit fares will go up come January 1. For the non-stop Ekspres between KL Sentral and KLIA Terminal 1/2, it’ll be RM65 one-way (currently RM55) and RM118 return (currently RM100).

As for the stopping KLIA Transit, you can compare the new and current fares below:

KLIA Transit one-way fares effective January 1

Current KLIA Transit one-way fares

KLIA Transit return fares effective January 1 (essentially double the one-way fares except for KL Sentral-KLIA, which is slightly cheaper return)

The increases are all roughly +18% across the board with two exceptions – KLIA T1-T2 (RM2, no change) and Putrajaya-KLIA (from RM9.40 to RM11.50, +22%).

“Over the years, KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit have continuously delivered a safe, reliable and comfortable service while managing rising operating costs.

“This fare adjustment will support our efforts to maintain high service standards and invest in improvements to enhance passengers’ experience, as we are committed to providing the fastest and most reliable connection between KL Sentral and KLIA,” Express Rail Link CEO Datin Noormah Mohd Noor said, adding that the last fare revision was 11 years ago.