Malaysian fuel prices October 1-7, 2026 – all prices down; diesel to RM5.27, RON95 to RM4.52, RON97 to RM5.00

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Mick Chan / 30 September 2026 6:27 pm

It is Wednesday, which means that it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update from the ministry of finance for the coming week of October 1 to 7, 2026.

The price of unsubsidised B10/B15 diesel will be priced at RM5.27 per litre for the coming week, down 15 sen from the RM5.42 per litre price of last week. As such, Euro 5 B7 diesel, which cost 20 sen more per litre than B10/B15 diesel, will be priced at RM5.47 per litre in the coming week.

As of July 1, Malaysians owning a diesel vehicle pay a subsidised retail price of RM2.10 per litre for B10 and B15 diesel blends, with eligible users now allocated a monthly quota of 300 litres as of September 1. This is still shared with Budi95, which means the increase from 200 to 300 litres applies to both fuels.

For petrol, the price of unsubsidised RON 95 is RM4.52 per litre, down five sen from the RM4.57 per litre price of last week, while RON 97 reduces by the same margin, to RM5.00 per litre from its RM5.05 per litre price of last week.

Subsidised RON 95 petrol under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme continues at RM1.99 per litre, with Malaysians holding a valid driving licence being eligible for the fuel at a monthly quota that has now been restored to 300 litres as of September 1.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, October 7. This is the 41st edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2026, and the 404th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.