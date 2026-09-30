Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe previewed in Malaysia – to arrive in 1,169 PS/2,000 Nm GT63 form, fr. RM1.29 mil

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Anthony Lim / 30 September 2026 12:15 pm

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has made its way to Malaysia, with the second-gen iteration of the type getting its first showing here four months after its global reveal.

It’s not launched or officially on sale in the country yet, the car being previewed in its GT 55 form as part of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s on-ground activities in conjunction with the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 being held at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) this coming weekend. When it does arrive in Malaysia sometime next year, it will be sold in its GT 63 guise, with pricing estimated to start from RM1.29 million.

Measuring in at 5,094 mm long, 1,959 mm wide, 1,411 mm tall and a wheelbase of 3,040 mm, the new GT 4-Door Coupe is slightly longer and wider but sits lower than its X290 predecessor (5,054 mm long, 1,953 mm wide, 1,422 to 1,455 mm tall, 2,951 mm wheelbase). Its external shape, however, is a huge shift away from the old car.

Its styling borrows plenty of cues from the Concept AMG GT XX, from the fastback shape, low-slung bonnet, raked windshield, flush door handles to the six circular taillights and integrated rear diffuser, and the end result is a visually striking car, led by a visage that is, quite simply, unmissable.

Novelties include angular headlights with star-shaped daytime running lights, a common theme with the brand now, and a jutting grille featuring a black surround with an illuminated outline, made even more prominent with optional illuminated vertical slats (we hear the MY cars will not be specified with this).

At the back, each of the taillights get a star graphic and sit within a large, slatted black panel, with a top light strip connecting the clusters. These novel bookends provide the C590 with a distinct identity, a world away from the old one.

The departure from the previous gen isn’t just with the exterior portrait, because the method of propulsion has also changed – underpinned by the automaker’s AMG.EA architecture, the new GT 4-Door is exclusively electric. Both the GT 55 and range-topping GT 63 feature three axial flux motors (one in front, two at the back) from British electric motor specialist Yasa, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the automaker.

Compared to conventional radial flux motors, these are two-thirds lighter and take up just one-third of the space, yet they have three times the power density and are capable of considerably higher sustained output. On the GT 55, this translates to 816 PS (805 hp or 600 kW) and 1,800 Nm in output numbers when the car is placed in AMG Launch Control mode, with continuous power (nominal) being 510 PS (503 hp or 375 kW).

As for performance, working with a fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system, the GT 55 does the 0-100 km/h run in just 2.8 seconds, and top whack is 300 km/h with the optional Drivers Package.

The headlining act is the model that will eventually come, which is the GT 63, and that has a peak output of 1,169 PS (1,153 hp or 860 kW) and 2,000 Nm, with continuous power rated at 721 PS (711 hp or 530 kW). As you’d expect, the century sprint time goes lower, in this case 2.4 seconds, with top speed identical at 300 km/h with the optional package.

Drivers can alternatively access a temporary boost of power by pulling on both steering-wheel paddles in Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes – on the GT 63, this bumps output up to 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) for a very conveniently aligned 63 seconds. On the GT 55, it’s 68 PS (67 hp or 50 kW) for 55 seconds.

Providing the necessary juice for the motors is an AMG High Performance Electric Battery (AMG HP.EB), with the pack made up of cylindrical cells sized 26105 (26 mm diameter, 105 mm height) with a nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminium (NCMA) cathode and a silicon anode. In total, 2,660 cells are used in the GT 4-Door Coupe, grouped into 18 laser-welded plastic modules that can directly cool the cells to enable sustained performance.

Each battery pack is also integrated centrally intro the structure of the skateboard-style platform, with a protective housing enclosing the cell modules, all switching components and the battery management system. As such, the battery can actively absorb and dissipate forces in the event of a crash.

Total energy capacity of the unit is 106 kWh, which provides the GT 63 with a WLTP-rated range of between 596 and 696 km (between 597 and 700 km for the GT 55). With 800-volt architecture, DC fast charging at a maximum 600 kW can get the battery from a 10 to 80% state of charge in just 11 minutes, with the first 10 of those already recovering up to 460 km. The system also accepts 400-volt DC charging, with both the rate and speed naturally lower, while the max AC charging rate is 11 kW.

Inside, you’ll find a driver-focused cockpit with no shortage of display screens, led by a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen angled towards the driver, presented as a single piece via a “seamless-glass” design. The front passenger isn’t left out, getting his or her own 14-inch touchscreen.

Cabin highlights include an AMG Race Engineer Control Unit on the centre console. This consists of three haptic rotary controls, which allow the driver access to the car’s various driving dynamics features. More functions are accessed via the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system with the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), including configurable display screens, AI assistants and an assortment of AMG-specific items.

Drivers will also get to change the vehicle’s sound characteristics inside the cabin, with Powerful, Balanced and Minimal being options, combined with a scale from Classic to Futuristic. Those fancying a V8 sound can enable AMGForce S+, which samples the engine noises made by the GT R.

Keeping to the GT ethos of providing workable space as a four-seater, the 4-Door Coupe offers generous legroom and pleasant knee angles for the two passengers seated in the rear. A Sky Control panoramic glass roof, which is split into individually switchable segments and features AMG light staging, offers an improved perception of cabin space. Again, the GT 4-Door Coupe will arrive in Malaysia next year, in its GT 63 form.

GALLERY: Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, GT 55 LHD preview

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GALLERY: Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe official photos