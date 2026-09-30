Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia offers RM25k deal on Triton AT Premium – RM18k diesel support; available stock

In Local News, Mitsubishi / by Mick Chan / 30 September 2026 11:51 am

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is offering the Triton AT Premium with up to RM25,000 in benefits, in addition to its five-year free maintenance and five-year, unlimited mileage warranty.

Applicable to a limited batch of stock, the RM25k offer on the Triton AT Premium includes RM18,000 in diesel support, the aforementioned five-year free maintenance and five-year, unlimited mileage warranty, and a special promotion for corporate sales. The offer is applicable to available stock of the Triton AT Premium.

The Triton AT Premium gets the 2.4 litre turbodiesel four-cylinder engine that outputs 184 PS and 430 Nm, mated with a six-speed automatic transmission. Its driveline is controlled through the Easy Select 4WD system, and employs hydraulic power steering like its rangemates with the 184 PS/430 Nm powertrain; rolling stock is a set of 18-inch alloys in 265/60R18 tyres.

The current-generation Mitsubishi Triton launched in Malaysia in October 2024, with the Triton AT Premium currently listed at RM145,980 in Peninsular Malaysia (RM147,648 in Sabah, RM147,735 in Sarawak, RM138,785 in Labuan and RM136,423 in Langkawi).

This variant was joined by a Championship Edition in March this year to celebrate the brand’s victory at the 2025 Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR).