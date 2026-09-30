PLUS JustGo ANPR toll payment will soon cover DUKE, SPE, Karak, LPT2, BORR and Latar. NPE, Besraya too?

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 30 September 2026 6:42 pm

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The JustGo automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) toll fare payment system by PLUS will soon cover a list of highways in the Klang Valley and to the East Coast. How do we know this? The company’s booth at the MyASEAN Roads and Traffic Tech Expo (MyARTTE) 2026 trade show has a ‘coming soon’ list with logos of various highways.

On the list are Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), Setiawangsa–Pantai Expressway (SPE), Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) and the Kuala Lumpur–Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR). The LPT2 highway to the East Coast is also there, and so is AFA Prime, which is the concessionaire for the KL-Karak Highway and LPT1, which joins with the LPT2 at Jabor.

Also seen is the logo of IJM. The construction and property giant’s highways in the Klang Valley are the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) and the Sungai Besi Expressway, better known as the Besraya. IJM also owns the Lekas Highway, an alternative to the KL-Seremban Highway.

This future coverage of highways that PLUS does not operate is the next big step for JustGo, which was expanded to the entire North South Expressway in August. Prior to that, it was only available in the northern and southern tips of the E2. At present, JustGo can be used on the NSE, Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE), Penang Bridge, Seremban-PD Highway and the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link.

ANPR-based JustGo is a rival to Touch n Go’s RFID, and simplicity seems to be a strong point. To get onboard, one just needs to download the app, register an account with your car’s number plate, and link a bank card for direct debit whenever you need to pay toll. It’s not an e-wallet, so there’s nothing to reload – pay-per-use.

That’s it, because after you have an account, you can just drive through any lane at supported toll plazas. Yes, any lane, because all lanes have cameras to scan your number plate, just like at mall carparks – no special lane like TnG’s RFID, except for Bandar Cassia and Batu Kawan toll plazas in Penang, where only the RFID lanes are allocated for JustGo.

The highways that aren’t on JustGo’s list? Perhaps they’re on the side of TnG’s RFID in the toll payment battle of giants.