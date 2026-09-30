Suzuki Hayabusa Tuned by Juri limited edition launch

In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 September 2026 2:27 pm

Suzuki has confirmed a limited run of the Hayabusa Tuned by Juri, a Street Fighter 6-inspired version of its 1,340 cc flagship superbike, with sales planned for Japan and selected overseas markets. The Hamamatsu motorcycle maker has yet to disclose production volume, price or exact launch date, while sales and ordering details will be announced progressively through Suzuki’s official channels.

The special Hayabusa was first shown in March 2026 at the CAPCOM Cup 12 and Street Fighter League: World Championship 2025 events. Suzuki says strong visitor interest and requests for a production version prompted the company to put the motorcycle into limited production.

The production model carries Juri-inspired graphics and styling, while Suzuki has created a dedicated website and fictional storyline around the bike, centred on the fictional Suzuki Imaginary Network.

The Hayabusa Tuned by Juri was subsequently displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2026 from September 17 to 21, where visitors could sit on the motorcycle for photographs and receive special novelty items. The Juri edition is based on the current-generation Hayabusa, powered by a 1,340 cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four producing around 190 hp and 150 Nm of torque.

The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), which includes selectable riding modes, traction control, launch control, engine-braking control and cruise control. A six-axis IMU supports the bike’s cornering electronics.

Hardware includes an aluminium twin-spar frame, fully adjustable KYB suspension, Brembo brakes, a bi-directional quickshifter and Suzuki Clutch Assist System. In Malaysia, the 2026 Suzuki Hayabusa is priced from RM120,000, excluding road tax, insurance and registration while the Hayabusa Special Edition is priced at RM123,900.