Thailand floods force Honda motorcycle plant to halt production in Rayong, two day shutdown

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 September 2026 10:17 am

Severe flooding in Thailand has forced Honda to suspend motorcycle production at one of its plants, adding to widespread disruption caused by torrential rain across the country. Honda halted production on September 28 and 29 after flooding affected operations.

The plant is expected to resume production on September 30, although Honda has not indicated whether the shutdown will have any wider impact on output. The disruption follows more than 300 mm of rain falling in Bangkok over two to three days – almost the amount the capital normally receives throughout September.

For Honda, the immediate impact is on motorcycle production rather than the wider Thai automotive manufacturing sector. Thailand’s Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said most vehicle factories and parts shipments remained operational, with the country’s 2026 vehicle production target of 1.45 million units unchanged.

Flooding has also disrupted transport, with Thai Airways cancelling 22 domestic and international flights on September 29 and 30 after staff were unable to reach Suvarnabhumi Airport. Thailand’s automotive industry has otherwise remained largely operational, with FTI saying most vehicle factories and parts shipments continue to operate.

Honda’s temporary shutdown highlights the vulnerability of Thailand’s manufacturing operations as flooding spreads across several provinces and disrupts transport and industrial activity. Authorities are continuing to monitor flooding in Thailand’s eastern industrial belt, including Prachin Buri and Rayong, where the automotive industry has a significant manufacturing presence.