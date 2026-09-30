Touch n Go announces 10 more Enhanced RFID lanes – faster flow at MEX, SILK, GCE, EKVE, Grand Sepadu

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 30 September 2026 3:36 pm

RFID users, have you experienced Enhanced RFID lanes? If you’re yet to pass by one, you might do so soon, as Touch n Go announced 10 additional Enhanced RFID lanes across five highways at the MyASEAN Roads and Traffic Tech Expo (MyARTTE) 2026 trade show today.

The upgraded RFID lanes – which can be identified by a gold star on the sign – will be online by Q4 2026, which is just around the corner as today is the final day of September.

The new locations are two lanes each at the Sungai Ramal toll plaza on the Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway (SILK), Bukit Raja toll plaza on the Grand Sepadu Highway and the Bukit Jelutong toll plaza on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE). One lane each at the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE) Sungai Long and Ampang toll plazas. The Putrajaya toll plaza on the Maju Expressway (MEX) already has one active E-RFID lane (Putrajaya-bound); another (KL-bound) will be added soon. More to come next year.

Prior to this, TnG ran a proof of concept on a gantry at Alam Impian along the Kemuning-Shah Alam Highway (LKSA), before a second pilot on the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), which you can read all about here.

TnG says that this expansion demonstrates its continued readiness to support the industry’s transition towards Single-Lane Fast Flow (SLFF) and eventually Multi-Lane Fast Flow (MLFF).

“Malaysia’s transition towards SLFF and MLFF will require close collaboration across government, highway concessionaires and industry partners. Touch n Go is committed to playing our part by continuing to invest in technology that is ready to support that transition,” said Touch n Go CEO Prabakaran Sangarajoo.

“These 10 additional Enhanced RFID lanes demonstrate not only what our technology can deliver today, but also how the capabilities we are deploying now can support the industry’s progression towards barrier-free tolls in the future,” he added.

Unlike a regular RFID lane, the Enhanced RFID lane incorporates selected components of TnG’s homegrown Titan Flow technology stack, combining enhanced RFID capabilities with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and artificial intelligence machine learning technologies. This multi-technology approach improves vehicle detection and lane throughput, enabling more reliable toll transactions at higher vehicle speeds and smoother queue clearance, TnG says.

“Importantly, Enhanced RFID is designed as a practical pathway towards SLFF and ultimately MLFF. While Enhanced RFID continues to operate within the existing toll-lane environment, it enables technologies and capabilities required for future free-flow tolling to be deployed, tested and proven under real-world conditions today,” the company added.

Touch n Go, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, says that Enhanced RFID lanes build upon the growing adoption of RFID technology. The company points out that since its launch in 2019, more than 4.8 million motorists have adopted RFID for toll payment, and that its system can operate reliably under varying traffic, weather and road conditions.

We’ve tried the Enhanced RFID lane and found that its double antennas (standardised hardware and placement by TnG, which is footing the bill for all the upgrades) allowed for much faster detection and drive through – full story here.