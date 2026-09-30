Vespa Primavera 80th launched in special Verde colour

In Bikes, International Bike News, Vespa / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 September 2026 11:09 am

Vespa is marking its 80th anniversary with a limited-edition Primavera 80th, priced at RM16,400 in Japan. The Primavera 80th is the third and final model in Vespa’s 80th anniversary collection, following the GTS 80th and Sprint 80th.

Based on the current Primavera 180, the special edition combines a modern powertrain with styling details inspired by Vespa’s earliest production models. Key feature of the Primavera 80th is its Verde 80th pastel-green paintwork, recreated from a historic colour code recovered from Piaggio’s archives dating back to 1946.

The colour is applied across the steel monocoque body and matching 12-inch aluminium wheels. The wheels feature a closed-centre design inspired by the stamped-steel wheels of the original Vespa 98, the first mass-produced Vespa introduced in 1946 receiving a diamond-cut finish and are engraved with “Est. 1946”.

Another distinctive feature is the return of a cooling grille on the left side of the scooter, echoing the mechanical appearance of early air-cooled Vespas. Other anniversary-specific details include matte-finish dark-green trim around the front shield, mirrors, passenger grab rail, handlebar switch cover and front suspension linkage cover.

An “80th” plate is fitted to the front shield, while the glovebox carries an “80 years of Vespa Est. 1946” emblem. Mechanically, the Primavera 80th follows the specifications of the 2026 Primavera 180 which is sold in Malaysia a retail price of RM21,500.

Power comes from a 174 cc air-cooled, four-stroke single-cylinder SOHC three-valve i-Get engine with electronic fuel injection, producing 14.8 hp at 8,000 rpm and 13.7 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Drive goes to the rear wheel via a CVT gearbox with an automatic centrifugal dry clutch.

The steel monocoque chassis has a 132 kg kerb weight, while while seat height is set at 790 mm and 7.5-litres of fuel is carried in the tank. Suspension consists of Vespa’s traditional single-sided link-arm hydraulic system at the front and a hydraulic rear monoshock with four-stage preload adjustment.

Braking is handled by a 200 mm diameter front disc with single-channel ABS and a 140 mm rear mechanical drum brake. The scooter rides on 110/70-12 front and 120/70-12 rear tyres while riding equipment includes full LED lighting, a colour LCD instrument panel and a USB power outlet.