Voge shows CU-X plug-in hybrid power cruiser at CIMA

Shown at the CIMA 2026 motorcycle show in Chongqing, China is the Voge CU-X, a plug-in hybrid power cruiser concept, showing Loncin Motor’s planned future technology for motorcycles. The CU-X combines a petrol engine with electric drive and an externally rechargeable battery.

Voge has not released detailed powertrain specifications, and there are currently no production plans for the concept. Reports suggest the system could use two electric motors and produce more than 100 hp (74 kW), but Voge has not confirmed these figures.

Engine displacement, battery capacity and weight are also undisclosed. The CU-X is a low-slung, wide-bodied cruiser with an aggressive front end and distinctive fang-shaped LED daytime-running lights.

Similarly, the chassis design for the CU-X is unconventional although reports differ on whether the system uses a girder-type or double-wishbone design. J.Juan supplies the brakes, while the rear suspension uses twin horizontally mounted shock absorbers.

Power gets to the rear wheel via shaft drive, with wide tyres fitted front and rear while handlebars and footpegs are adjustable. The CU-X is also the first motorcycle on Voge’s new Jiyu Smart Mobility platform that links the powertrain, chassis, rider-assistance systems and connectivity.

Jiyu is divided into Jizhi and Jixing. Jizhi handles navigation, sensors, communications and smartphone or smartwatch connectivity, while Jixing controls functions such as the hybrid powertrain, active suspension and stability control.

Voge says the platform will eventually be introduced across its production motorcycle range. The concept also previews hazard-warning technology using sensor and satellite-positioning data.

For now, the CU-X remains a technology demonstrator. Voge has not confirmed a production date, price or international launch, although some reports have suggested 2027.

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