Volvo Car Malaysia launches new 2S centre in Kuching

In Cars, Local News, Volvo / by Gerard Lye / 30 September 2026 9:48 am

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has expanded its network with the launch of a new 2S centre in Kuching, Sarawak. Operating under the Sebangga Group, the facility will initially be dedicated entirely to aftersales service and parts.

However, Sebangga Mitsinbo, which is also part of the group and operates a Volvo sales 3S in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, is already laying the groundwork to upgrade the site into a full dealership. For now, customers looking to purchase a new Volvo can place an order via the Kota Kinabalu branch.

“Our relationship with customers is very important to us. We are deeply committed to maintaining a robust, accessible network of service centres – and soon, complete dealerships across Malaysia. Bringing Sebangga Mitsinbo into Kuching ensures our Sarawakian owners get the uncompromising care they deserve, cementing this centre as a key pillar in our wider national network,” said Chris Wailes, managing director of Volvo Car Malaysia and Thailand.

“We are incredibly proud to build on our partnership with Volvo Car Malaysia and finally bring the Sebangga footprint into Sarawak. Our presence will allow us to immediately start looking after the local Volvo community. We are hyper-focused on delivering top-tier service today, but we are already looking forward to transforming this space into a complete sales destination in the near future,” commented Datuk Arif Ambrose Ng, chairman of Sebangga Group.

Sebangga Mitsinbo’s new 2S centre in Kuching can be found at Lot 1096, Section 64 KTLD, Jalan Pending.