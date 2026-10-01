2026 BMW i3 40 xDrive – cheaper 374 PS variant, 82.8 kWh battery, 710 km WLTP range, 300 kW DC charging

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 1 October 2026 12:11 pm

The BMW i3 is gaining a lower-end variant, the 40 xDrive, joining the 50 xDrive that was announced when the electric sedan was unveiled back in March. Debuting alongside the eighth-generation petrol-powered 3 Series, this new model retains dual-motor all-wheel drive but offers less power and range to go with the cheaper starting price.

While the front motor makes the same 167 PS (123 kW) and 255 Nm of torque as the 50 xDrive, the rear is less powerful at 265 PS (195 kW) and 345 Nm, meaning a less rear-biased torque delivery. Total system output is 374 PS (275 kW) and 520 Nm, which is 95 PS (70 kW) and 125 Nm less than the range-topper, getting the car from zero to 100 km/h seven tenths of a second slower at 5.4 seconds.

The battery is also smaller at 82.8 kWh usable (versus 108.7 kWh for the 50 xDrive), so range has been shortened by some 200 km to 710 km on the WLTP cycle. Retaining an 800-volt electrical architecture, the 40 xDrive DC fast charges at a slower 300 kW rate; nevertheless, it takes the same 21 minutes to be topped up from 10 to 80%, thanks to the smaller battery.

The real benefit, however, is AC charging. With the optional 22 kW on-board charger, the 40 xDrive cuts an hour and 15 minutes out of a full charge, taking 4 hours and 15 minutes. Other notable changes include a circa-100 kg reduction in kerb weight to 2,090 kg and the swapping out of ventilated rear brake discs for solid ones.

Beyond all that, it’s the same i3 – same divisive Neue Klasse styling, same Panoramic iDrive display concept with a 17.9-inch infotainment touchscreen and a full-width Panoramic Vision projection display, same 420 litre boot and 31 litre front boot. The entire lineup is finally available to order in Europe, with prices starting from €59,900 (RM277,400).

GALLERY: 2026 BMW i3 in Alpine White