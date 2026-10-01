2026 Honda City Hatchback facelift open for booking in Malaysia – new face, 10-inch touchscreen, BLIS, 360-cam

In Cars, Honda, Local News / by Anthony Lim / 1 October 2026 12:24 pm

A week after launching the 2026 Honda City facelift, Honda Malaysia has announced that the order books for the City Hatchback facelift have now been opened. Like the sedan, it’s the second refresh for the hatchback, which had its first facelift in 2024 following its debut here in late 2021.

Also, like the City sedan, the 2026 iteration of the City Hatchback introduces a new face and some minor cosmetic changes to the exterior as well as a few upgrades to the interior. In terms of line-up, it should mirror the path taken for the sedan with the most recent refresh, with the previous five variant range downscaled to four (E, V, RS petrol and e:HEV RS hybrid), the base S likely to be omitted.

As indicated from the global reveal of the car in India back in May, the hatch gets the same sharper front end as the sedan. Changes include slimmer bi-LED projector headlights and a new front bumper, with different lower profiles depending on model grades.

The rear section features a new design for the diffuser, and the five-door also gets the updated wheel designs as per the sedan, including the new 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels in Berlina Black with a dark machined finish for the RS variant.

The cabin also receives the same upgrades seen on the City facelift. Revisions include a larger 10-inch Display Audio infotainment touchscreen on higher-end variants and a new, textured 3D silver finish (with a red accent line) for the dashboard trim, complete with ambient lighting (in red or blue, depending on variant, like the sedan), along with a new seat upholstery design for the RS.

Other new bits include auto-folding side mirrors (from the V on), an auto dimming rear view mirror (RS variants) and blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert (on all variants), the latter working with the existing LaneWatch camera to now provide alerts to the driver on both sides. There’s also a 360-degree camera system – added to the City earlier this year, it has now been updated with a multi-view angle and moving object detection interface.

As before, the hatchback continues to prioritise functionality and comfort with its signature Ultra Seats, with four versatile configurations allowing owners to optimise cabin space according to their preferences and needs.

No changes to the powertrains and outputs. The petrol versions feature the familiar L15Z 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder, offering the same 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm, paired with an Earth Dreams CVT.

Likewise, the i-MMD system on the e:HEV hybrid. The system consists of a primary electric traction motor with 109 PS and 253 Nm providing drive through a single-speed transmission, with an Atkinson-cycle version of the 1.5 litre mill acting as a generator to recharge the battery. The engine, which has 98 PS from 5,600 to 6,400 rpm and 127 Nm between 4,500 and 5,000 rpm, can also clutch in to provide mechanical drive at higher running speeds.

As announced during the launch of the City sedan, all Honda models sold in Malaysia from September 1 now come with an eight-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, and so the City Hatchback facelift will naturally get this,with the e:HEV getting an additional 10-year hybrid component warranty. Full details when the hatch is officially launched, and that should be soon, by the looks of it.