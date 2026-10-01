2026 Tesla Model 3 updated in China – 16-inch screen, grey interior with black headliner, 2.2 kW V2L

In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / by Paul Tan / 1 October 2026 10:19 am

The Tesla Model 3 has received a round of minor updates in China. Every variant of the sedan on sale there – the Rear-Wheel Drive, Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, Long Range All-Wheel Drive and Performance – now gets a 16-inch central touchscreen which the Model Y currently already has, up from 15.4 inches. Tesla says the new screen brings improved resolution and a higher refresh rate for navigation and entertainment.

Also new is a light grey premium interior option which replaces the previous white option, paired with a black fabric headliner in place of the previous light grey roof lining.

The 19 inch alloy wheel options also gets a darker shade instead of the silver that the car made its debut with.

In a change that applies to both the Model 3 and Model Y in China, the cars can now supply V2L external AC power of up to 2.2 kW (220V, 10A), though you’ll need to buy the external AC power adapter separately, priced at 599 Yuan which is about RM365 at publishing time.

Mechanically, nothing has changed, and neither have the prices – the Model 3 continues to start from 235,500 yuan (around RM142,000) for the Rear-Wheel Drive, followed by the Long Range RWD at 259,500 yuan (RM157,000), Long Range AWD at 285,500 yuan (RM172,000) and the Performance at 339,500 yuan (RM205,000).

Coming to Malaysia?

Our Model 3s come from Giga Shanghai, and the Model Y followed exactly this path earlier in the year – it gained the 16-inch screen and black headlining in China in early January, and the updated car was on sale in Malaysia just 10 days later.

The local line-up currently consists of the Rear-Wheel Drive at RM149,000, the Premium Rear-Wheel Drive at RM171,000, the Premium Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive at RM187,000 and the Performance All-Wheel Drive at RM232,000.

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