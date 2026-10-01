2027 Yamaha YZF-R9 Japan launch, new colours, RM40k

In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 October 2026 11:13 am

The 2027 Yamaha YZF-R9 is now on sale in Japan, priced at 1.54 million yen (RM39,900), with a new colour lineup for the coming model year. On sale from September 30, the 2027 R9 offered through Yamaha Motorcycle Sports Plaza (YSP) Japan dealers as a Yamaha Motorcycle Exclusive Model.

New colours for the R9 are Deep Purplish Blue Metallic C and Black Metallic X, while a third colour, Matte Dark Purplish Blue Metallic 1, is scheduled to arrive in January. Performance and equipment remain essentially unchanged from the ecurrent model with power coming from Yamaha’s 888 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC three-cylinder CP3 engine, producing 119 PS at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

This is the same basic engine architecture used in Yamaha’s MT-09 platform, but the R9 gets a substantially different chassis and aerodynamic package to turn it into a dedicated supersport. The aluminium frame is paired with KYB suspension, while braking is handled by Brembo front callipers and 320 mm diameter discs.

The fully faired bodywork incorporates aerodynamic winglets, adding downforce while giving the R9 its distinctive R-series appearance. The electronics suite is extensive, with a six-axis IMU controlling the R9’s rider-assistance systems.

Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) allows riders to configure engine characteristics, traction control, slide control, lift control and other electronic functions, while Track mode is aimed specifically at circuit riding. The cockpit gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT display, with smartphone connectivity provided through Yamaha’s Y-Connect system while the Y-TRAC Rev application can analyse riding and circuit data.

The riding position, seat and footpeg arrangement on the R9 are intended to provide a compromise between outright track performance and longer road riding, while the relatively narrow seat helps with low-speed manoeuvring. For Malaysia, the Yamaha YZF-R9 is rumoured to be launched at the end of October, with pricing yet to be determined.