Aston Martin DBX GT – 727 PS 4.0L turbo V8 from DBX S; more refined styling, chassis, gearbox and exhaust tune

In Aston Martin, Cars, International News / by Mick Chan / 1 October 2026 7:03 pm

The Aston Martin DBX GT has joined the British marque’s SUV line-up as a more luxury-oriented derivative alongside the more overtly sporty DBX S, with exterior styling and interior appointments to reflect the new chassis setup aimed at providing more compliance without losing driver engagement.

Said to deliver “the ultimate in luxury and refinement” from the marque, the DBX GT wears a visually restrained exterior relative to the DBX S, somewhat alike the approach taken by rival marque Bentley with the Bentayga S and Mulliner variants.

Headline figures from its 4.0 litre biturbo V8 petrol engine are unchanged from the DBX S, with 727 PS and 900 Nm sent to all four wheels through the nine-speed automatic transmission, enabling the same 0-96 km/h time of 3.1 seconds while top speed is 309 km/h.

Braking hardware is the same as that of the DBX S, with carbon-ceramic units featuring 420 mm discs in front and 390 mm discs at the rear. Its steering ratio is also shared with the DBX S, and provides a turning circle of 12 metres, says Aston Martin.

Where the refinement-oriented changes come are in the revised calibration of the dampers, including a damper valve system unique to the DBX GT for improved ride compliance over poor surfaces while body control is maintained during dynamic driving.

The new suspension damper valving is aimed at better managing oil flow during high frequency, low amplitude inputs such as on rough road surfaces or rumble strips, and to reduce vibrations transmitted into the cabin.

Spring rates change depending on the drive mode selected, while two new longitudinal dampers help to manage the connection between the body and rear subframe for a better feel of structural integrity during suspension inputs such as large potholes, sharp crests and severe compressions, says Aston Martin.

Further improvement in low-speed ride refinement and compliance comes from standard-fit 22-inch wheels, though 23-inch rollers – shod in summer or all-season tyres – continue to be available to specify.

Also revised for improved refinement is the calibration of the nine-speed automatic transmission, aimed at delivering better consistency from relaxed, low-speed urban driving to full-throttle applications. A new transmission mounting bush increases mounting stiffness for better management of transmission movement relative to the vehicle body.

The theme of improved refinement continues with a dedicated exhaust tune, says the manufacturer; double-mixing of gas flow within the rear exhaust muffler makes for a cleaner, richer tone by reducing the harsher, metallic frequencies. A specially tuned GT mode aims to be discreet, while Sport and Sport + modes restores the full exhaust tone of the DBX GT.

Inside, the DBX GT gets redesigned front and rear seats with revised cushioning, bolstering and reengineered comfort curves that aim to balance support during dynamic driving and everyday usability, says the marque.

The rear seats have what Aston Martin calls an “individual” seat layout, which actually retains five seats but places more focus on styling and comfort of the two outer seats.

These have been styled to more closely align the outer rear seats with the front seats, with extended headrests and bolsters aimed at providing greater comfort for longer journeys, while a panoramic glass roof is standard on the DBX GT for added natural light.

Interior appointments for the DBX GT are aimed at making an even more luxurious interior, where an anodised metal drive mode rotary controller and secondary switchgear offer a “jewellery quality finish”, says Aston Martin.

Upholstery configurations are offered in monotone, duo-tone and tri-tone combinations, while embroidery stitching is offered in a pattern unique to the DBX GT. Semi-aniline leather is used; each front seat alone in the DBX GT requires 691 m of thread, 3,297 perforation holes and more than 4.5 hours of craftsmanship, noted the marque.

Further refinement improvements come from greater attention to cabin sealing, placement of sound-deadening material in the door panels, front and rear wheel arch zones and luggage compartment, as well as the use of acoustic laminated rear side glass.

Deep pile carpets serve not just to add to the luxury feel, but also to support acoustic isolation. Aston Martin claims a measurable improvement of 13% in the articulation index, referring to how easy it is to hold a conversation in a moving vehicle.

Deliveries of the Aston Martin DBX GT are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of this year.