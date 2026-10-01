Carro’s Car of the Month promo ends November 30 2026 – up to RM10,000 off selected Carro Certified cars!

In Advertorial / by Paul Tan / 1 October 2026 7:00 pm

Carro Certified’s latest Car of the Month deals are here! You can enjoy up to RM10,000 off on a wide range of Carro Certified cars that are As Good As New. This promo is available up to November 30, 2026.

Every Carro Certified car in this promo also comes with a 1-year warranty, so you can drive off with peace of mind, not just savings.

Remember, Carro pricing is all-in with no hidden fees – no extra fees if you are a loan buyer, no processing fees, no inspection fees. Everything is in the listed price, so beware of other car classifieds listings that advertise a cheaper price and then hit you with all kinds of surcharges.

Carro Certified benefits:

– 160-point inspection

– 5-day money back guarantee

– No mileage tampering

– No major accidents, fire or flood damage

Browse the Carro Certified inventory here to find your ride – there are cars for every budget, from city runabouts to luxury SUVs, and new arrivals are added daily. But don’t sleep on it; the Car of the Month promo ends November 30. Terms and conditions apply.