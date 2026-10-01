Carro’s Car of the Month promo ends November 30 2026 – up to RM10,000 off selected Carro Certified cars!

Carro Certified’s latest Car of the Month deals are here! You can enjoy up to RM10,000 off on a wide range of Carro Certified cars that are As Good As New. This promo is available up to November 30, 2026.

Every Carro Certified car in this promo also comes with a 1-year warranty, so you can drive off with peace of mind, not just savings.

Remember, Carro pricing is all-in with no hidden fees – no extra fees if you are a loan buyer, no processing fees, no inspection fees. Everything is in the listed price, so beware of other car classifieds listings that advertise a cheaper price and then hit you with all kinds of surcharges.

Carro Certified benefits:

– 160-point inspection
– 5-day money back guarantee
– No mileage tampering
– No major accidents, fire or flood damage

Browse the Carro Certified inventory here to find your ride – there are cars for every budget, from city runabouts to luxury SUVs, and new arrivals are added daily. But don’t sleep on it; the Car of the Month promo ends November 30. Terms and conditions apply.

TOYOTA CAMRY
2023 TOYOTA CAMRY V 2.5 AT
From RM 1,631 a month
RM 151,800 RM 148,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA FORTUNER
2021 TOYOTA FORTUNER VRZ 2.8 AT
From RM 1,543 a month
RM 143,800 RM 140,800 RM 3,000 off!
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CHERY OMODA C9
2025 CHERY OMODA C9 2WD 2.0 AT
From RM 1,411 a month
RM 132,800 RM 128,800 RM 4,000 off!
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MERCEDES-BENZ A200
2022 MERCEDES-BENZ A200 SDN PROGRESSIVE LINE 1.3 AT
From RM 1,379 a month
RM 127,800 RM 125,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2025 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC (FL) 1.5 AT
From RM 1,302 a month
RM 121,800 RM 118,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
2025 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS V 1.8 AT
From RM 1,225 a month
RM 113,800 RM 111,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,170 a month
RM 108,800 RM 106,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,170 a month
RM 108,800 RM 106,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,170 a month
RM 109,800 RM 106,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA CAMRY
2020 TOYOTA CAMRY V 2.5 AT
From RM 1,170 a month
RM 108,800 RM 106,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,159 a month
RM 108,800 RM 105,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,159 a month
RM 108,800 RM 105,800 RM 3,000 off!
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JAECOO J7
2024 JAECOO J7 AWD 1.6 AT
From RM 1,159 a month
RM 109,800 RM 105,800 RM 4,000 off!
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FORD RANGER
2023 FORD RANGER WILDTRAK D/C 2.0 AT
From RM 1,159 a month
RM 115,800 RM 105,800 RM 10,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,148 a month
RM 107,800 RM 104,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CR-V
2022 HONDA CR-V TC-P 2WD 1.5 AT
From RM 1,116 a month
RM 102,800 RM 101,800 RM 1,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-5
2023 MAZDA CX-5 SKYACTIV-G HIGH 2.0 AT
From RM 1,105 a month
RM 103,800 RM 100,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2022 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,083 a month
RM 99,800 RM 98,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2024 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,061 a month
RM 99,800 RM 96,800 RM 3,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-5
2022 MAZDA CX-5 SKYACTIV-G 4WD HIGH T/C 2.5 AT
From RM 1,050 a month
RM 97,800 RM 95,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON E.MAS 7
2025 PROTON E.MAS 7 PREMIUM 160.0 AT
From RM 1,028 a month
RM 96,800 RM 93,800 RM 3,000 off!
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PROTON E.MAS 7
2025 PROTON E.MAS 7 PREMIUM 160.0 AT
From RM 1,028 a month
RM 96,800 RM 93,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2022 HONDA CIVIC V VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,017 a month
RM 94,800 RM 92,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2022 HONDA CIVIC V VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,017 a month
RM 96,800 RM 92,800 RM 4,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2022 HONDA CIVIC V VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,006 a month
RM 92,800 RM 91,800 RM 1,000 off!
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FORD RANGER
2023 FORD RANGER XLT PLUS D/C 2.0 AT
From RM 995 a month
RM 92,800 RM 90,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON X70
2024 PROTON X70 TGDI PREMIUM (FL) 1.5 AT
From RM 973 a month
RM 89,800 RM 88,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X70
2024 PROTON X70 TGDI PREMIUM (FL) 1.5 AT
From RM 962 a month
RM 88,800 RM 87,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2021 HONDA CIVIC TC-P 1.5 AT
From RM 962 a month
RM 88,800 RM 87,800 RM 1,000 off!
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FORD RANGER
2024 FORD RANGER XL D/C 2.0 AT
From RM 951 a month
RM 87,800 RM 86,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS
2022 TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS G 1.8 AT
From RM 918 a month
RM 86,800 RM 83,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2020 HONDA CIVIC TC-P 1.5 AT
From RM 885 a month
RM 83,800 RM 80,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2021 HONDA CIVIC TC VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 874 a month
RM 80,800 RM 79,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA VELOZ
2024 TOYOTA VELOZ 1.5 AT
From RM 874 a month
RM 82,800 RM 79,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2025 TOYOTA VIOS G 1.5 AT
From RM 853 a month
RM 78,800 RM 77,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS
2021 TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS G 1.8 AT
From RM 831 a month
RM 79,800 RM 75,800 RM 4,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2025 PROTON X50 T PREMIUM 1.5 AT
From RM 809 a month
RM 76,800 RM 73,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2024 TOYOTA VIOS G 1.5 AT
From RM 809 a month
RM 74,800 RM 73,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2024 TOYOTA VIOS G 1.5 AT
From RM 798 a month
RM 73,800 RM 72,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2024 TOYOTA VIOS G 1.5 AT
From RM 798 a month
RM 73,800 RM 72,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CR-V
2020 HONDA CR-V I-VTEC 2.0 AT
From RM 798 a month
RM 74,800 RM 72,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA WR-V
2023 HONDA WR-V RS I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 787 a month
RM 73,800 RM 71,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CITY HATCHBACK
2023 HONDA CITY HATCHBACK V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 776 a month
RM 71,800 RM 70,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2023 TOYOTA VIOS G (FL) 1.5 AT
From RM 776 a month
RM 71,800 RM 70,800 RM 1,000 off!
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NISSAN SERENA
2020 NISSAN SERENA S-HYBRID HIGHWAY STAR 2.0 AT
From RM 765 a month
RM 70,800 RM 69,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2023 PROTON X50 TGDI FLAGSHIP 1.5 AT
From RM 754 a month
RM 69,800 RM 68,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON S70
2024 PROTON S70 FLAGSHIP 1.5 AT
From RM 743 a month
RM 68,800 RM 67,800 RM 1,000 off!
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CHERY OMODA 5
2023 CHERY OMODA 5 H 1.5 AT
From RM 743 a month
RM 69,800 RM 67,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2023 PROTON X50 TGDI FLAGSHIP 1.5 AT
From RM 743 a month
RM 68,800 RM 67,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2024 PROTON X50 T PREMIUM 1.5 AT
From RM 743 a month
RM 70,800 RM 67,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CITY HATCHBACK
2022 HONDA CITY HATCHBACK V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 732 a month
RM 68,800 RM 66,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CITY HATCHBACK
2022 HONDA CITY HATCHBACK V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 732 a month
RM 68,800 RM 66,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON X70
2023 PROTON X70 TGDI PREMIUM 1.5 AT
From RM 699 a month
RM 64,800 RM 63,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2022 PROTON X50 TGDI FLAGSHIP 1.5 AT
From RM 688 a month
RM 64,800 RM 62,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2022 HONDA CITY V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 677 a month
RM 64,800 RM 61,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA YARIS
2022 TOYOTA YARIS G 1.5 AT
From RM 666 a month
RM 61,800 RM 60,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2023 HONDA CITY E I-VTEC (FL) 1.5 AT
From RM 666 a month
RM 63,800 RM 60,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2021 TOYOTA VIOS G 1.5 AT
From RM 655 a month
RM 60,800 RM 59,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2022 HONDA CITY E I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 655 a month
RM 60,800 RM 59,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2022 PROTON X50 T PREMIUM 1.5 AT
From RM 655 a month
RM 60,800 RM 59,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2021 TOYOTA VIOS G 1.5 AT
From RM 655 a month
RM 60,800 RM 59,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2024 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 644 a month
RM 59,800 RM 58,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2022 PROTON X50 T PREMIUM 1.5 AT
From RM 644 a month
RM 59,800 RM 58,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2022 HONDA CITY E I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 622 a month
RM 58,800 RM 56,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2022 PROTON X50 T PREMIUM 1.5 AT
From RM 622 a month
RM 59,800 RM 56,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2022 HONDA CITY S I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 622 a month
RM 57,800 RM 56,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ARUZ
2023 PERODUA ARUZ AV 1.5 AT
From RM 622 a month
RM 57,800 RM 56,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ARUZ
2023 PERODUA ARUZ AV 1.5 AT
From RM 622 a month
RM 57,800 RM 56,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2023 PERODUA ATIVA AV (2 TONE) 1.0 AT
From RM 601 a month
RM 56,800 RM 54,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON X70
2023 PROTON X70 TGDI STANDARD 1.5 AT
From RM 601 a month
RM 56,800 RM 54,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2023 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 601 a month
RM 56,800 RM 54,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON X70
2023 PROTON X70 TGDI STANDARD 1.5 AT
From RM 601 a month
RM 56,800 RM 54,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2023 PROTON X50 T STANDARD 1.5 AT
From RM 590 a month
RM 55,800 RM 53,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2023 PERODUA ATIVA AV (2 TONE) 1.0 AT
From RM 590 a month
RM 55,800 RM 53,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2021 PROTON X50 T PREMIUM 1.5 AT
From RM 590 a month
RM 56,800 RM 53,800 RM 3,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-3
2018 MAZDA CX-3 SKYACTIV GVC 2.0 AT
From RM 590 a month
RM 54,800 RM 53,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2023 PROTON X50 T STANDARD 1.5 AT
From RM 579 a month
RM 55,800 RM 52,800 RM 3,000 off!
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PEUGEOT 2008
2022 PEUGEOT 2008 ALLURE 1.2 AT
From RM 568 a month
RM 53,800 RM 51,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA ALZA
2022 PERODUA ALZA AV 1.5 AT
From RM 568 a month
RM 52,800 RM 51,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2022 PROTON X50 T STANDARD 1.5 AT
From RM 568 a month
RM 52,800 RM 51,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ALZA
2021 PERODUA ALZA AV 1.5 AT
From RM 557 a month
RM 51,800 RM 50,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2022 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 557 a month
RM 51,800 RM 50,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2019 TOYOTA VIOS G 1.5 AT
From RM 557 a month
RM 51,800 RM 50,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA YARIS
2020 TOYOTA YARIS G 1.5 AT
From RM 546 a month
RM 50,800 RM 49,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2019 HONDA CITY V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 546 a month
RM 50,800 RM 49,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2019 HONDA CITY V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 535 a month
RM 51,800 RM 48,800 RM 3,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2022 PERODUA ATIVA H 1.0 AT
From RM 524 a month
RM 48,800 RM 47,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2021 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 524 a month
RM 48,800 RM 47,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2023 PERODUA ATIVA X 1.0 AT
From RM 513 a month
RM 47,800 RM 46,800 RM 1,000 off!
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NISSAN ALMERA
2020 NISSAN ALMERA VLP 1.0 AT
From RM 513 a month
RM 47,800 RM 46,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ALZA
2021 PERODUA ALZA SE 1.5 AT
From RM 502 a month
RM 46,800 RM 45,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON PERSONA
2024 PROTON PERSONA PREMIUM 1.6 AT
From RM 491 a month
RM 45,800 RM 44,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ARUZ
2019 PERODUA ARUZ AV 1.5 AT
From RM 480 a month
RM 44,800 RM 43,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA MYVI
2022 PERODUA MYVI H 1.5 AT
From RM 480 a month
RM 44,800 RM 43,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA MYVI
2021 PERODUA MYVI AV 1.5 AT
From RM 469 a month
RM 43,800 RM 42,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA MYVI
2021 PERODUA MYVI AV 1.5 AT
From RM 458 a month
RM 42,800 RM 41,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON PERSONA
2024 PROTON PERSONA EXECUTIVE 1.6 AT
From RM 458 a month
RM 42,800 RM 41,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ALZA
2020 PERODUA ALZA EZ 1.5 AT
From RM 458 a month
RM 42,800 RM 41,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ALZA
2019 PERODUA ALZA SE 1.5 AT
From RM 458 a month
RM 42,800 RM 41,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2021 PERODUA BEZZA AV 1.3 AT
From RM 425 a month
RM 39,800 RM 38,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2023 PERODUA AXIA SE (FL) 1.0 AT
From RM 414 a month
RM 38,800 RM 37,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2023 PERODUA AXIA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 414 a month
RM 38,800 RM 37,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA MYVI
2022 PERODUA MYVI G 1.3 AT
From RM 414 a month
RM 38,800 RM 37,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON EXORA
2021 PROTON EXORA TURBO PREMIUM 1.6 AT
From RM 403 a month
RM 37,800 RM 36,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2023 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 403 a month
RM 38,800 RM 36,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON PERSONA
2022 PROTON PERSONA PREMIUM 1.6 AT
From RM 403 a month
RM 37,800 RM 36,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2023 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 403 a month
RM 39,800 RM 36,800 RM 3,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2021 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 403 a month
RM 37,800 RM 36,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON PERSONA
2023 PROTON PERSONA EXECUTIVE 1.6 AT
From RM 392 a month
RM 36,800 RM 35,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2020 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 381 a month
RM 35,800 RM 34,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON IRIZ
2021 PROTON IRIZ ACTIVE 1.6 AT
From RM 370 a month
RM 34,800 RM 33,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2023 PERODUA AXIA G (FL) 1.0 AT
From RM 370 a month
RM 34,800 RM 33,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2023 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 359 a month
RM 33,800 RM 32,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2022 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 348 a month
RM 32,800 RM 31,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2020 PERODUA AXIA STYLE 1.0 AT
From RM 348 a month
RM 32,800 RM 31,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA MYVI
2019 PERODUA MYVI X 1.3 AT
From RM 348 a month
RM 32,800 RM 31,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON PERSONA
2020 PROTON PERSONA PREMIUM 1.6 AT
From RM 338 a month
RM 31,800 RM 30,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2021 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 327 a month
RM 30,800 RM 29,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2023 PERODUA BEZZA G 1.0 MT
From RM 327 a month
RM 30,800 RM 29,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2021 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 316 a month
RM 29,800 RM 28,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2019 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 316 a month
RM 30,800 RM 28,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2019 PERODUA AXIA STYLE 1.0 AT
From RM 316 a month
RM 30,800 RM 28,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2019 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 294 a month
RM 27,800 RM 26,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2018 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 MT
From RM 283 a month
RM 26,800 RM 25,800 RM 1,000 off!
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KIA PICANTO
2018 KIA PICANTO EX 1.2 AT
From RM 261 a month
RM 24,800 RM 23,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2018 PERODUA AXIA G 1.0 MT
From RM 217 a month
RM 22,800 RM 19,800 RM 3,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2018 PERODUA AXIA G 1.0 MT
From RM 206 a month
RM 21,800 RM 18,800 RM 3,000 off!
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