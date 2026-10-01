Grab Malaysia launches Kid-friendly Rides (Beta) – initial roll-out for trips to and from KLIA Terminal 1 and 2

In Cars, Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 October 2026 10:16 am

Grab Malaysia has launched Kid-Friendly Rides (Beta) in Malaysia, offering e-hailing rides with child safety seats for children aged four to 12, with prices starting at an additional RM10 per trip. The service is currently available for advance bookings to and from KLIA Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, with a wider rollout planned across the Klang Valley, followed by Penang and Johor Bahru.

There are two options – Standard 6-Seater rides come with one child safety seat for an additional RM10 per booking, while selected Grab EV Exec vehicles are fitted with a Koopers Boost Fix child seat at no extra charge. To book, select “Car > Advance Booking” in the Grab app, enter your KLIA pick-up and destination, then choose “Kid-Friendly Rides” under either “Standard 6-Seater” or “Grab EV Exec”, subject to availability.

Participating Grab drivers are trained to handle child safety seats, while a limited number of vehicles are fitted with seats supplied by Koopers. Grab Malaysia executive director Rashid Shukor said the service is designed to make family travel easier by removing the need to bring a bulky child seat when using e-hailing.

The launch also supports efforts to increase the use of child restraint systems (CRS), which have been mandatory in Malaysia since January 1, 2020. MIROS says observational research found that child safety seats reduce injury risk by 45% among children aged four to eight, compared with using a seat belt alone.

MIROS director-general Associate Professor Ir Ts Dr Siti Zaharah Ishak stressed CRS must be appropriate for the child’s size and installed correctly. Kid-Friendly Rides joins Grab’s wider safety features, including AudioProtect and Women-Only Rides (Beta).