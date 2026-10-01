Heading to Sepang for the F1 Bahrain GP this weekend? Use public transportation wherever possible, says KLIA

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 1 October 2026 3:59 pm

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has advised visitors heading to the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) this October 2-4 weekend 2026 to use public transport wherever possible if they have not secured parking on-site for the event, as parking capacity at KLIA is extremely limited.

With more than 200,000 visitors expected over the three-day event, it said heavy traffic is anticipated around KLIA during the period, and expects parking facilities at KLIA Terminal 1 and the KLIA long term car park to reach full capacity early each day.

It suggested that race-goers – and passengers travelling by air – use KLIA Ekspres, KLIA Transit and e-hailing services to access KLIA Terminals 1 and 2. For those heading to the F1 event, free shuttle bus services to SIC will be available from KLIA Terminal 2, KLIA long term car park and Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA.

Location of shuttle bus services to SIC, and traffic control around the SIC from October 2-4. Click to enlarge.

Speaking of the latter, take note of this. Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA has announced that, in anticipation of high traffic volume from October 2-4, it is implementing a temporary parking rate adjustment to support smoother traffic flow and parking management during this peak period. Parking rate for the first four hours is RM2 per hour, and that for subsequent hours is RM20 per hour, set at a maximum daily limit of RM100 per day.

Meanwhile, as announced by Selangor police yesterday, traffic diversions will be implemented by PDRM daily from 8am to 11pm throughout the three-day event. These diversions will be separated into three zones, with the first starting six km away from the SIC. There will also be five primary locations for ticket and vehicle pass checks. The police advised the public to plan their journeys earlier and to follow instructions of enforcement personnel.

Passengers travelling by air are advised to allow additional travel time and check the latest traffic and travel advisories from KLIA, PDRM and SIC before starting their journey.