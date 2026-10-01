Kawasaki Meguro K3 as 2027 model in Japan, RM36.7k

In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 October 2026 3:43 pm

Kawasaki has rolled out the 2027 Meguro K3 in Japan, with the retro-styled parallel-twin returning for another model year at 1,419,000 yen (RM36,700). Set to go on sale from October 17, the Meguro K3 is effectively a carry-over model, with Kawasaki confirming no changes to the colour, graphics or main specifications.

The sole colour remains Mirror Coat Black x Ebony, while sales are restricted to Kawasaki Plaza dealers in Japan. Power continues to come from a 773 cc air-cooled, SOHC, four-valve parallel-twin, producing 52 PS at 6,500 rpm and 62 Nm at 4,800 rpm.

The engine drives through a five-speed gearbox and chain final drive, with an assist-and-slipper clutch fitted as standard. Suspension used a 41 mm telescopic fork in front and rear monoshock with preload adjustment holding up the rear end.

Braking hardware comprises of a 320 mm diameter front disc with a dual-piston calliper and 270 mm rear disc with a dual-piston calliper, with two-channel ABS as standard equipment. The Meguro runs on a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel combination, wearing 100/90-19 and 130/80-18 tyres respectively.

Despite the old-school styling, the K3 gets a number of modern conveniences, including heated grips, while a centre stand is standard. Kerb weight is 227 kg, while fuel capacity is 15 litres and seat height is set at 790 mm.

The Meguro name dates back to 1924 and was later incorporated into Kawasaki’s motorcycle history. The modern Meguro K3 was introduced as a retro flagship motorcycle built around that heritage, combining classic styling with Kawasaki’s existing 773 cc parallel-twin platform, also used on the Kawasaki W800.