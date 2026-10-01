Leapmotor B10 now with a complimentary EZ5 Package worth up to RM11,188, making EV ownership even easier

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 1 October 2026 3:57 pm

Having made the switch to local assembly, the Leapmotor B10 continues to represent excellent value to Malaysian buyers looking for an electric SUV. Despite a significant investment in local assembly operations and manufacturing setup, the brand has chosen to maintain the original selling price of RM118,800 for the all-electric SUV, exactly as it was when it was launched in December last year.

With no price increase, Leapmotor is passing these benefits directly to consumers. If that isn’t already a deal, here’s something that will make it an amazing one. It’s called the EZ 5 Package, designed specifically to remove common barriers to EV adoption, including insurance costs, charging infrastructure and ownership convenience.

That’s right. The brand is offering customers a start to their EV journey with greater confidence and lower upfront ownership costs. The complimentary EZ 5 Package bundles a host of value added items, including RM4,000 in insurance support, which lowers the entry price down to RM114,800.

It doesn’t stop there, because buyers will also get a 22 kW Wallbox Charger worth RM3,888, no less than RM1,200 in chargEV charging credits, a Premium Guard Elite Tint window film package worth RM1,600 and an exclusive Leapmotor key fob worth RM500. In all, that adds up up to a whopping RM11,188 worth of savings on the EV.

You can make that B10 purchase with absolute confidence. Globally, Leapmotor has rapidly evolved from an emerging EV challenger into one of the world’s fastest-growing NEV brand, and despite being a relatively new entrant in Malaysia, the brand has been making great strides locally, competing strongly against established big EV players and even national brands..

Beyond the vehicle itself, customers are backed by Cycle & Carriage, which is the official retail partner for Leapmotor and now manages local distribution operations for the brand in Malaysia.

With an extensive retail network with showrooms in George Town, Pavillion Bukit Jalil, Glenmarie, Plaza33 PJ as well as Paradigm Mall and Kempas in Johor Bahru, Cycle & Carriage is well set to provide Leapmotor buyers with a top-notch customer experience as well as a high level of service standards and after-sales support.

Doesn’t the EZ 5 Package sound like a fabulous deal? Visit your nearest Leapmotor showroom today for a test drive and secure your EZ5 Package, which makes the B10 “EZ to buy, EZ to own, EZ to love.” Find out more about the EZ5 Package here.