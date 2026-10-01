More time needed to implement MLFF, several platforms already being considered – Works minister

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 1 October 2026 11:00 am

The implementation of multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) toll fare collection will not be rushed as the parties involved have been given more time to work out the details, said works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, reported The Star.

While the parties involved have been given a timeline and several platforms are being considered, the details remain under negotiation, Nanta said.

“We have given them a timeline. They just need a little bit more time and there are platforms that they have already also thought out. I do not want to reveal for the time being because it is still under negotiation, but it will be made known to the public,” the works minister said.

Implementation of MLFF is being carried out on a business-to-business (B2B) model, with highway concessionaires working with other interested parties on the system, he continued.

“We did not (want) to do this in a rush, and all these years and months have been used to ensure that those parties who are coming together as we allow it on a B2B model. Meaning to say, people interested in implementing this, if they want, they must talk among themselves, especially the concessionaires. This is because the concessionaires are the ones who own these, their assets, the highways,” Nanta said.

In June this year, the works minister said that the government was not going to interfere in discussions between the highway concessionaires.

“It is a business-to-business model, meaning there is very little government intervention or participation in that. We allow people who are in this business to get together, to work things out, and come out with the best system and for the best pricing,” Nanta said at the time.