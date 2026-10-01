Motorcyclists not allowed to enter SIC during Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia weekend

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 1 October 2026 12:22 pm

As part of a new traffic management plan with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), motorcyclists are prohibited from entering the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) during this weekend’s Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia from October 2 to 4, reports Bernama.

According to SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif, since the circuit began operations 27 years ago, unrestricted access to all types of vehicles had proven to be the major cause of severe traffic congestion every time a mega motorsports event was held.

“From 1999 until now, we have not been very strategic in terms of traffic control as we allowed all vehicles to enter, resulting in heavy traffic flow and congestion in and out of the circuit. So, this time we are restricting private vehicles and prohibiting members of the public from entering SIC on motorcycles to reduce congestion, while making it easier for police to control traffic,” he said.

He added that only vehicles with valid parking stickers or passes will be allowed through the checkpoints and into the circuit’s parking areas. Those without either should make use of public transport, e-hailing services or free shuttle buses provided throughout the race weekend from October 2 to 4.

Through a collaboration with Rapid KL, 115 shuttle buses will be provided at four strategic locations, namely KL International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2, KLIA Long-Term Car Park (LCTP), Mitsui Outlet Park and Bandar Baru Enstek. There will also be 30 shuttle buses provided by SIC within the circuit that operate continuously from 7am to 12am.

Meanwhile, KLIA OCPD Asst Comm M. Ravi said that strict screening roadblocks and traffic diversions will be implemented at eight checkpoints starting from Friday (October 2) morning. To facilitate this, 700 personnel will be assigned to manage traffic flow and conduct patrols around the circuit.

“Not only certain zones, all areas within SIC require a valid ticket for entry. My advice is that, if you do not have an event ticket or a vehicle parking sticker, don’t come because you will surely not be allowed to enter and will be turned away immediately,” he added.