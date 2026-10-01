Nissan to cut RHD market lead times in half, starting with new X-Trail – 5th-gen T34 in Australia by end-2027

In Cars, International News, Nissan / by Jonathan Lee / 1 October 2026 10:11 am

Nissan is famous in these parts for being slow to launch new products. Case in point: the fourth-generation T33 X-Trail went on sale in the US as the Rogue in 2020, but it’s only coming to Malaysia at the end of this year – by which time the fifth-generation T34 will have entered North American showrooms.

But the beleaguered Japanese carmaker is taking steps to redress that balance, starting with the curiously lengthy right-hand drive conversion (yes, even though Japan is a RHD country). Speaking to Australia’s CarExpert, Nissan Oceania managing director Steve Milette said that the new X-Trail will arrive Down Under in half the time it took the T33 (the latter arrived there just over two years after the US got it, in late 2022).

“Since the Vision event [in April 2026], there was discussion of platforms or families of vehicles and one of the benefits of developing that is the time between the first left-hand-drive and the first right-hand-drive [unit] will be squeezed significantly.

“I think you’ll see that with X-Trail/Rogue. So, Rogue, they’re launching it now [in the US], it hasn’t hit the market physically but they’re making the media pre-sales around it, but you can expect us to be in this market by the end of 2027 – it’s not that far out,” he said.

Country X-Trail product manager added that it was Nissan Australia that made the case for right-hand-drive production to be brought forward. “If you think about the T33 full model change, how far away we were from the US, compress that by half.”

Before then, the T33 lineup will be expanded in Australia with a front-wheel-drive e-Power hybrid variant joining the existing AWD e-4orce model. The continental country will also receive an exclusive Rock Creek trim with more rugged styling and a 2.5 litre petrol engine.

The move to shorten the RHD conversion process obviously won’t fix the regional and local hurdles that has led to the T33’s incredibly tardy Southeast Asian/Malaysian rollout. But it does mean that Nissan recognises the problem, and we hope the T34 will avoid the same fate.

To recap, the new X-Trail was revealed to the US last week, marking the belated debut of the e-Power powertrain in the country. The latest third-gen powertrain makes the same 228 PS as the T33 hybrid but uses a more efficient 1.5 litre turbo three-cylinder generator to reduce fuel consumption and improve refinement.

Elsewhere, you get sharp hexagon-themed styling, a higher-quality interior and Nissan’s latest tech, including twin 14.3-inch displays, Google Gemini generative AI voice control, Qi2 wireless charging and upgraded ProPilot Assist Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality.