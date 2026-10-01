Now that BYD is out, several auto companies looking to invest in KLK TechPark in Tanjong Malim – Perak MB

In BYD, Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 1 October 2026 10:43 am

Now that BYD’s no longer pursuing a local assembly (CKD) plant at Tanjong Malim’s KLK TechPark, other automotive companies have expressed interest in investing, Perak menteri besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad has said, according to a Bernama report.

“KLK TechPark, as a stakeholder, is of course holding discussions with several parties to generate revenue to replace what was lost. Several investors from different sectors are being considered for entry into KLK TechPark, creating investment opportunities that had previously been planned with BYD,” he said recently.

The Edge writes that the 1,500-acre KLK TechPark was launched by Kuala Lumpur Kepong subsidiary KLK Land in September 2025 and that BYD was announced as the Phase 1 anchor investor with a proposed 150-acre facility.

However, last month, BYD Malaysia MD Jacob Ma revealed that the carmaker’s Tanjong Malim plans are off, but not its CKD plans.

“We are working with an established local assembly partner that has the capacity and the capabilities to meet BYD’s requirements and can support our full local assembly operations. Discussions are already at a very advanced stage and we are finishing the necessary documentation, and we will make an official announcement once everything is in place,” he said.

Ma did not reveal who the local partner was, but it is widely speculated to be Sime Motors (its Malaysian distributor since day one), who majority-owns the Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah. This is corroborated by BYD VP Liu Xueliang visiting the plant in May and a Sime Motors delegation visiting BYD’s Shenzhen HQ last month. How did we get here? This is the full backstory.