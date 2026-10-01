Perodua Ativa Pink Edition – wrap, seat covers, mats, 10 units only, book and register by Oct 15 for chance to win

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / by Jonathan James Tan / 1 October 2026 11:07 am

My wife would love this – if only she had a driving licence. Book and register a Perodua Ativa before October 15 and you could be one of 10 lucky owners of the Perodua Ativa Pink Edition. Just remember to scan the QR code at the showroom to enter the weekly draws.

Besides the body wrap, the car gets seat covers and carpet mats in the cheerful colour, and 100 winners will bring home a ‘Pink Edition Accessories Set’ – we wonder if these are car accessories or accessories for the fairer sex. Perodua says these are all worth RM8,000.

This is the first special edition for the Ativa since its 2021 launch. Perodua is offering up to RM9,500 cash rebates for the little turbocharged SUV until October 31 – more details here.

Perodua Ativa AV in Malaysia