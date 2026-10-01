Petronas advanced sustainable fuel, Syntium engine oils and Tutela fluids powering Mercedes-AMG F1 team

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 1 October 2026 11:20 am

The 2026 Formula 1 season sees significant changes to the regulations that affect the fundamentals of the engines that power the cars on track. These changes are aimed at the steering the motorsport to net zero carbon emissions by 2030, with one of them being the mandatory use of 100% advanced sustainable fuels (ASFs).

Unlike the fuel in our daily drivers, ASFs are entirely synthetic or bio-based and contain zero crude oil content. They are manufactured through highly advanced chemical synthesis using non-fossil carbon pathways such as carbon capture technology, non-food biomass or green hydrogen fusion.

ASFs are meant to be a “drop-in” fuel, meaning there’s little to almost no need for mechanical modifications to the engine for it work. As such, it directly replaces the fossil-based, crude-oil-derived fuels used by teams before the 2026 season.

Another major change for 2026 is the rebalance of electrical and internal combustion power to a 50:50 split from 80:20 previously. This forces teams to rely heavily on their fuel partners to extract maximum efficiency from these sustainable fuels.

Judging by the way the season has panned out so far, it’s clear that the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team has the winning formula. With 11 out of 15 races won by the team this season, the next stop on the calendar is the Sepang International Circuit which plays host to the 2026 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Ahead of the race weekend, Petronas hosted a press conference where it highlighted the strength and evolution of its long-standing partnership with the team, which is the first and only one to win eight consecutive world constructors’ championship titles in F1 history.

According to Petronas, its ASF is tailored to modern hybrid power units and is complemented by its Syntium engine oils and Tutela fluids. Each is formulated either for energy density, combustion behaviour, higher thermal loads, greater electrical demand and new operating temperatures of today’s power unit.

While Syntium, Tutela and Primax products are within reach of the average consumer, ASFs remain specialised fuel developed as a R&D project for motorsport. It is also costly to make, although Petronas says it is working to reduce the cost without sacrificing performance.

“Formula 1 is among the most demanding proving grounds for any fuel, and a sustainable fuel that wins there carries credibility well beyond motorsport,” said Datuk Seri Sazali Hamzah, executive vice president of downstream business at Petronas.

“Our position reflects sustained investment in fuel science and a long-held conviction that lower-carbon mobility will be built on solutions that perform at scale. This season’s results are a reflection of that conviction, one that continues to shape how Petronas serves its customers on the road and beyond,” he added.

“Over the past 16 years, Petronas has been far more than a partner to our team. Its technical expertise, culture of innovation and relentless pursuit of performance have played an important role in our success,” commented Toto Wolff, team principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team.

“As Formula 1 enters a new era of advanced sustainable fuels, Petronas continues to demonstrate the depth of its innovation capabilities, developing solutions that meet the sport’s evolving demands while maintaining the highest standards of performance. Together, we are showing that sustainability and performance can progress hand in hand,” he continued.

The knowledge Petronas gains from developing ASFs is extended into a sustainable bio-based value chain, which includes developing biorefinery infrastructure to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and bio-naphtha, while deployment is already under way through HVO100 supplied for Formula 1 logistics, SAF for aviation partners and B24 blends for marine bunkering.