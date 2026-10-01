Triumph TXP electric off-road range expands with TXP-20 and TXP-24 – up to 2 kW, four model line-up

In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 October 2026 12:05 pm

Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its TXP electric off-road range with the new TXP-20 and TXP-24, bringing the lineup to four models. The TXP-24 sits at the top of the range with a 2,000-watt brushless electric motor and is designed for riders aged 11 and above, including teenagers and adults weighing up to 90.2 kg.

The range is based on technology from OSET, which joined the Triumph family in 2022. OSET’s electric trials expertise has been combined with Triumph’s design and engineering capabilities to develop motorcycles with model-specific chassis, geometry, controls, suspension and ergonomics.

Motor outputs range from 600 watts to 2,000 watts, with adjustable throttle response, speed and power. The drive system uses Field-Oriented Control (FOC) for smooth torque delivery, while Active Power Stabilisation (APS) is designed to maintain consistent power output as battery charge decreases.

Lithium-ion batteries are IPX7-rated and can be removed without tools, allowing for quick battery changes. The bikes use lightweight steel frames with two seat-height settings and suspension matched to rider size and terrain.

A key feature is the TXP’s 2-in-1 modular configuration. Removing the seat and mudguard converts the motorcycle from seated Xplore mode to standing Trials mode, giving riders the option of developing trials-style riding techniques.

Braking hardware varies by model, starting with cable-operated brakes on the TXP-12 and culminating in four-piston hydraulic disc brakes on the TXP-24. Safety equipment includes a magnetic safety lanyard, PIN-protected parental speed controls and a two-stage start-up sequence.

Electrical components are IP66-rated, while the batteries carry an IPX7 rating. Styling follows Triumph’s wider off-road range, with the TXP models finished in Performance Yellow and Graphite Black.