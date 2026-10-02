2026 ZXMoto 500RR deliveries start in Malaysia, ZXMoto 500F and 820RR arriving end-October

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 October 2026 9:50 am

The ZXMoto 500RR is now arriving at Malaysian dealerships, with first customer deliveries beginning this week, while the 500F and 820RR are expected to reach the local market by the end of October. ZXMoto Malaysia says the first batch of 500RR units is being distributed in phases to authorised dealerships nationwide.

Customers who have already placed bookings can contact their respective dealers for updates on unit arrival and handover arrangements. Priced at RM29,988, excluding road tax, insurance and registration, the 500RR is the sportiest version of ZXMoto’s 470 cc four-cylinder platform introduced in Malaysia.

The 500RR is powered by a 470 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC inline-four producing 84 hp at 13,500 rpm and 46 Nm at 11,500 rpm. Power is sent through a six-speed transmission, with a slipper clutch and bidirectional quickshifter.

Suspension comprises of a 41 mm upside-down front fork and rear monoshock, complemented by a steering damper. Braking hardware consists of twin 300 mm front discs with four-piston callipers and a 220 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS.

Joining the 500RR is the 500F, a naked-bike version of the platform priced at RM28,888. Its 470 cc inline-four, identical to the unit used in the 500RR, produces 73.4 hp at 11,000 rpm and 48 Nm at 9,500 rpm, with a six-speed gearbox. The 500F gets an upside-down front fork, twin front disc brakes, dual-channel ABS and traction control. It has a 15.5-litre fuel tank, 795 mm seat height and 175 kg kerb weight.

Meanwhile, the flagship 820RR sports bike , priced at RM39,888, uses an 818.8 cc three-cylinder engine producing 135 hp at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The 820RR features a six-speed transmission, slipper clutch and bidirectional quickshifter, fully adjustable suspension and twin 320 mm front brake discs.

Its electronics package includes riding modes, traction control, switchable ABS, TPMS, cruise control, keyless operation, Bluetooth connectivity and TFT instrumentation. All three motorcycles were launched in Malaysia on September 13, 2026.