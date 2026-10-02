2027 BMW X3 M50 xDrive – more powerful 443 PS/580 Nm 3.0L inline-six turbo petrol, with Black Package

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Mick Chan / 2 October 2026 11:30 am

The G45 BMW X3 M50 xDrive has been updated for 2027, with the Black Package, which brings more power for its 3.0 litre turbocharged petrol inline-six cylinder engine as well as a darkened aesthetic with the Black Package that is exclusive to this variant.

Its powerplant, updated to meet Euro 7 regulations, now outputs 443 PS and 580 Nm, up from the 381 PS and 540 Nm when the G45-generation model made its debut in 2025. This enables a quicker 0-100 km/h time of 4.4 seconds, improved from the 2025 model’s time of 4.6 seconds.

The Black Package is comprised of exterior and interior styling elements, including 22‑inch Polygon 1134 M Black alloy wheels which are one inch larger in diameter over the regular X3 M50 xDrive specification.

Within these are M Sport brake calipers which are here also finished in high-gloss black, each with a monochrome M logo. These logos, along with the model badges are in black with a silver outline on the X3 M50 xDrive Black Package.

The darkened styling continues inside the X3 M50 xDrive with the Black Package, where sections of driver’s side instrument panel, central display and smartphone inductive charging tray are trimmed in black BMW Individual Alcantara, as are the door trim and centre console armrest.

Seat upholstery is by black Alcantara and Veganza, with blue contrast stitching and piping; the headrests also get the M logo embossed on the Alcantara section. Lower down, the floor mats get a flag in M colours along with blue piping.

Elsewhere in the G45 X3 line-up, all variants will receive interior updates from December, BMW stated. The instrument panel will receive a new stitching pattern, while the area in front of the central display will receive a PVC Softskin surface.

The centre console storage compartment and interior door handles will receive ambient lighting, and there will be a new design for the glove box opener and boot sill stainless steel edge guards.

Additionally, all X3 variants with the M Sport package and M Performance variants will get the entry sills in dark silver with the M logo in black. Meanwhile, the our-cylinder engine in the BMW X3 20 xDrive is now Euro 7-compliant.