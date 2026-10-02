2027 Honda Civic Type R debuts – better aero, cooling, handling; more aggressive styling; faster auto rev match

In Cars, Honda, International News / by Gerard Lye / 2 October 2026 9:51 am

Over four years after its debut, the sixth-generation (FL5) Honda Civic Type R has been given a mid-cycle refresh that brings with it more aggressive styling, aero and cooling improvements as well as better driving dynamics. First debuting in the United States for the 2027 model year, the updated Civic Type R will arrive at dealerships with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of USD48,695 (about RM199k).

Starting on the outside, the Civic Type R receives a revised front fascia that features a deeper front splitter for increased downforce. You’ll also notice the larger lower intake that promotes improved airflow velocity by reduce turbulence, which Honda says increases engine cooling for sustained performance during demanding track driving. For 2027, the hot hatch gains a new Meteorite Grey colour that joins Boost Blue Pearl, Sonic Gray Pearl and Championship White.

Meanwhile, the suspension damping in +R mode has been optimised to improve road-following performance, while also cutting down on bouncing and impact harshness for more stability and enhanced handling.

Under the bonnet, there’s a new cover for the 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that continues to serve up 315 hp and 420 Nm of torque to the front wheels. This is still matched to a six-speed manual transmission with a rev match function, the latter improved to deliver faster engine response for smoother downshifts. Brake feel is also enhanced thanks to a yoke spring being added to the brake pedal to suppress play in the link and provide a more direct feel.

Beyond the mechanical changes, the CTR receives heated sport seats for the first time. These are perforated and come with a new pattern on their suede-like upholstery, while other areas of the cabin feature an Ultrasuede upper, a combination of black and dark grey trim and a dark grey aluminium shift knob.

The list continues with an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a Google built-in touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa support, USB-C ports, an improved dual-tone horn as well as an enhanced Honda Sensing suite. The last item includes autonomous emergency braking with increased system visibility for motorcycles and bicycles that add on to the existing pedestrian detection, while adaptive cruise control offers better response.

The lane keeping assist system also provides improved control over road camber and other disturbances for smoother operation, and the CTR gets post-collision braking for the first time to help mitigate damage from multi-crash collisions.