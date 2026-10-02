2027 Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets radial four-piston brakes, Showa USD fork, revised suspension, new TFT layout

In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 October 2026 11:34 am

Kawasaki has finally given the Ninja 650 a serious hardware upgrade for 2027, replacing the conventional front fork with a 37 mm Showa SFF-BP inverted fork and the existing two-piston axial-mount callipers with radial-mount four-piston brakes. The changes are top of the list of updates for Kawasaki’s 649 cc middleweight sports bike, which also gets revised rear suspension, a redesigned TFT display, expanded smartphone connectivity and a lower seat.

Up front, the new Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) replaces the previous telescopic unit. Kawasaki says the fork is designed to reduce damping pressure while delivering greater front-end control and rider feedback.

The braking system gets an equally significant overhaul, with radial-mount four-piston callipers replacing the previous axial-mount two-piston units. Brake discs sizing is still the same with twin 300 mm diameter semi-floating front discs, while the rear retains the current model 220 mm disc with a single-piston calliper.

The rear Horizontal Back-link suspension has also been retuned with a revised spring rate, while the front mudguard has been widened to provide greater coverage around the new fork tubes. The Ninja 650’s 4.3-inch colour TFT display receives a new layout for 2027, while Kawasaki’s Rideology smartphone connectivity now supports navigation and voice-command functions.

Power is unchanged, with the Ninja 650 continuing with its 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin, producing around 68 PS at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm, paired with a six-speed transmission and assist-and-slipper clutch. The 2027 model Ninja 650 also gets a lower 785 mm seat height, while kerb weight is around 194 kg and fuel capacity remains 15 litres.

Three colours will be offered – Lime Green, Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray/Metallic Spark Black and the new Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Carbon Gray. In Malaysia, the current model Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS was priced at RM35,900 in 2023, excluding road tax, insurance and registration.