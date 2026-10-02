2027 Subaru WRX GD25, BRZ ZC15 launched in the US – anniversary models with design, handling tweaks

In Cars, International News, Subaru / by Gerard Lye / 2 October 2026 11:59 am

Subaru has launched two special edition models for the United States at this year’s Boxerfest, which took place recently in York, Pennsylvania. Based on the WRX and BRZ, these cars will go on sale for the 2027 model year and wear nameplates that honour the chassis codes of their respective models when they arrived in the country over a decade ago.

Let’s start with the brand’s rally-ready sedan that is called the WRX GD25. This commemorates the Impreza WRX that arrived in the US in 2002 and utilised the chassis code ‘GD’. Only 350 units of the WRX GD25 will be offered, each painted in World Rally Blue and equipped with gold-painted 19-inch alloy wheels shod with Bridgestone Potenza S007 tyres.

Other standout features include uprated Brembo brakes with gold-painted callipers to match the wheels, while the rear gets a swan-neck wing made from dry carbon-fibre. The latter is supplied by the brand’s performance arm, Subaru Tecnica International (STI), and is the same one used on Travis Pastrana’s WRX ARA25L rally car.

The 2.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder boxer engine continues to make 271 hp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with all-wheel drive as well as a six-speed manual transmission that has been upgraded with an STI short shifter.

The WRX GD25 also gets a flexible strut tower bar for better rigidity along with stiffer springs and revised dampers. Inside, Recaro seats with black Ultrasuede inserts and red accent stitching are accompanied by an STI shift knob. The special WRX arrives later in the summer of 2027.

Next up is the BRZ ZC15, which pays tribute to the first-generation BRZ that reached the US in 2012 and had the chassis code ‘ZC’. This is more exclusive with just 300 units available and it also arrives sooner in early 2027 – both cars are open for reservations now.

The BRZ ZC15 is only offered with a Ceramic White exterior paint finish that is joined by matte bronze wheels, gold-painted Brembo callipers as well as unique bronze decals near the side sills. Subaru says the white-on-bronze colour scheme is an homage to the 2020 Subaru BRZ tS, which was also limited to 300 units.

Other enhancements include a black decklid spoiler at the rear and a flexible V-bar under the bonnet, which continues to be home to a 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine powering the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

The cabin of the BRZ ZC15 is trimmed with black leather and Bordeaux red inserts that aren’t shared with the rest of the BRZ line-up. Further setting it apart is the anniversary edition plaque near the Sti aluminium and leather, short shifter.

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2027 Subaru Subaru BRZ ZC15

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2027 Subaru WRX GD25