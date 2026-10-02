534,886 motorcycles registered in Malaysia from Jan to Aug 2026 – Yamaha leads with 48.1% market share

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 October 2026 2:30 pm

Malaysia registered 534,866 motorcycles and scooters in the first eight months of 2026, with Yamaha accounting for almost half of all registrations. According to government data covering January to August this year obtained by paultan.org, Yamaha recorded 257,465 registrations during the period, giving it a 48.1% share of the total market.

Honda followed in second place with 89,562 units or 16.7%, while Aveta emerged as the third highest brand with 38,628 registrations, equivalent to 7.2%. Modenas and QJMotor completed the top five with 25,327 (4.73%) and 22,920 (4.29%) registrations respectively.

Together, the five brands accounted for 433,902 motorcycles, or 81.1% of all registrations during the eight-month period. On a monthly basis, registrations fluctuated significantly, with February recording the lowest volume at 55,854 units while April saw 74,047 registrations before easing in May and June.

July was the strongest month for motorcycle sales in Malaysia, with 74,677 motorcycles registered, while August recorded 68,708 units. Overall, the second quarter was stronger than the first, with 207,078 registrations from April to June compared with 184,403 units in the January-March period representing a 12.3% increase quarter-on-quarter.

Yamaha’s dominance remained remarkably consistent throughout the period, with its monthly market share ranging between 45.8% and 50.2%. Aveta, however, showed one of the strongest growth trends among the major motorcycle brands in Malaysia with monthly registrations climbing from 2,911 units in January to 6,219 units in August, an increase of 113.6%.

The electric motorcycle market in Malaysia remained comparatively small, with 12,507 electric registrations, accounting for 2.34% of the total. Petrol motorcycles continued to dominate with 522,350 registrations, or 97.66%.

Focusing on electric motorcycles (e-bikes), registrations were highly uneven across the eight months. April saw 3,223 electric motorcycles registered, followed by 3,113 in May. Together, those two months accounted for 50.7% of all electric motorcycle registrations in the dataset.

The Malaysian e-bike market was led by Yadea with 3,962 registrations with the strongest month being May with 1,544 registrations, followed by GGR at 3,530 and Ezi at 2,002. The three brands collectively accounted for 75.9% of electric motorcycle registrations.

While data broken down by state was incomplete with reporting omitting this information, available data showed Kuala Lumpur recorded the largest number of registrations at 15,498, followed by Johor with 13,399 and Selangor with 10,455. Data also shows blue as the most common recorded motorcycle colour, with 127,900 motorcycles registered, followed by green at 98,802, together accounting for 42.4% of all registrations.