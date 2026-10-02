BMW compact Neue Klasse EV to launch in 2028 as next 1 Series; large SUV above X7 considered for US market

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Mick Chan / 2 October 2026 4:26 pm

2025 F70 BMW 1 Series (left); NA0 BMW i3 (right)

BMW has revealed that a compact Neue Klasse EV model will debut in 2028, and this model will be focused on the European market.

The new compact model which will be positioned below the NA0 BMW i3 and the NA5 iX3, and is therefore likely to be the next 1 Series, reported Autocar.

According to the publication, the next 1 Series will be based on the electric Neue Klasse architecture that underpins the NA0 i3 and NA5 iX3, which should mean that the entry-level variants of the 1 Series will return to a rear-wheel-drive layout.

The next 1 Series is also expected to mirror the BEV NA0 i3/ICE G50 3 Series duo in featuring internal combustion engine-powered variants alongside the BEVs, where the pairing shares styling but will be mechanically different.

Meanwhile, the German manufacturer is considering an addition to the top of its SUV range, to be positioned above its current SUV flagship the X7. This potential model “would be closely tailored to the needs of the US market”, BMW stated.

Global demand for the brand’s wider SUV range is so strong that the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina is operating at capacity, and to that end the BMW Group is working towards “greater regionalisation” in order to be able to expand global production of these SUV models, it said.