BMW Motorrad launches F 450 R naked sports

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 October 2026 10:48 am

BMW Motorrad has introduced the new 2027 BMW Motorrad F 450 R, a 48 hp naked sports bike powered by a 420 cc parallel-twin and developed specifically for road use. Joining the F 450 GS (priced at RM40,000 in Malaysia) in BMW’s new middleweight range, the F 450 R gets its own road-focused chassis and styling inspired by the larger S 1000 R, while pricing and market availability are yet to be announced.

The F 450 R gets a fuel-injected parallel-twin producing 48 hp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm with a 135-degree crankpin offset designed to give the engine a distinctive character and sound. BMW says 80% of maximum torque is available from 3,000 rpm.

The engine meets Euro 5+ requirements and returns a claimed 3.8 litres/100 km, while the 14-litre tank provides more than 350 km of range while service intervals are set at 10,000 km. Power goes through a six-speed gearbox and left-side X-ring chain drive, and Shift Assistant Pro – a.k.a. a quick shifter – is fitted to all variants except the Base, where it can be added as an option, with the shift pattern reversible for riders wanting a racing shifter.

The range-topping “M Sport” model also gets BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC), which automatically operates the clutch according to engine speed. Combined with Shift Assistant Pro, it allows for clutch-free starts and gear changes.

Coming with a tubular steel space frame with the engine acting as a load-bearing element, BMW Motorrad has retuned the F 450R’s chassis specifically for road use, with geometry aimed at agile handling and direct feedback. Suspension consists of a 43 mm KYB upside-down fork and an aluminium hollow-cast double-sided swingarm with a KYB monoshock. while Sport Suspension adds compression and rebound adjustment to the fork.

Lightweight cast-aluminium wheels carry 110/70-17 front and 150/60-17 rear tubeless tyres. Braking is done with a 310 mm diameter front disc with a Brembo four-piston monobloc calliper and a 240 mm rear disc with a ByBre single-piston calliper.

The standard riding aids package includes ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), engine drag torque control (MSR) and Rain, Road and Dynamic riding modes. All versions also get a 790 mm tall seat, full LED lighting, a 6.5-inch TFT display with phone, music and navigation functions, plus a USB-C charging port.

The range starts with the F 450 R Base, finished in Cosmic Black, using standard suspension, with Shift Assistant Pro available as an extra cost option. The Exclusive, also in Cosmic Black, adds Shift Assistant Pro and Sport Suspension.

The M Sport mode variant gets Snaefell White/M Motorsport colours, a white frame and M-colour rim stickers, along with Riding Modes Pro on top of the Exclusive specification which adds Sport display screens and a lap timer. The range-topping M Sport with Innovation Package adds Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) to the M Sport equipment.