Continental Tyre Malaysia launches in-store marketplace – scan QR code to check tyre stock availability, pricing

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 2 October 2026 3:58 pm

Continental Tyre Malaysia (CTM) has launched a new in-store marketplace as a way to bring greater convenience and transparency to customers looking to purchase Continental and General Tire tyres.

According to the company, the in-store marketplace addresses common issues such as unclear prices, uncertainty over stock availability and limited production.

How it works is similar to scanning a QR code at a restaurant to order food. Customers will first need to go over to a dedicated website and scan a QR code found at participating Continental dealers. They will then be presented with a menu of tyres along with pricing and available stock.

If you prefer not to visit a dealer in-person, you can also contact your preferred dealer to send over the QR code to you or ask for advice before deciding on a purchase.