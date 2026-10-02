Five screening points for vehicles going to SIC for F1

In Formula 1, Local News, Motorsports / by Jonathan James Tan / 2 October 2026 10:10 am

There’ll be five screening points for all vehicles going to the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) for the historic 2026 Formula 1 (F1) Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, Bernama reports.

These are the route from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) toll plaza towards Jalan Pekeliling; from KLIA1 towards Jalan Pekeliling; before the Masjid Roundabout towards SIC; from Kota Warisan towards Labohan Dagang and Jalan KLIA1; and the junction of Jalan Kuarters KLIA towards SIC at the Enstek traffic lights.

“Vehicles heading to SIC will be screened for tickets, vehicle passes and access stickers before visitors are allowed to enter the circuit,” Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said, adding that 365 officers and personnel from the Selangor traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) will be deployed for traffic control, congestion prevention patrols, law enforcement and VIP escort duties throughout the event.

The traffic operation will run from 9am to 6pm daily beginning today, October 2, with the main focus on the Sunday, October 4 race. The parking facilities can accommodate 9,000 vehicles across 17 lots, as well as 100 buses.

“Some 200 e-hailing passes have been issued to Grab, while 100 passes have been allocated to Prestige Lane to pick up and drop off passengers at the Long Term Car Park (LTCP) and selected hotels. Mobility services have also been strengthened with 95 MyRapid shuttle buses operating from four pickup locations, along with 50 shuttle buses operated in partnership with Grab at two designated locations,” said Shazeli.

He advised those without parking tickets to leave their vehicles near the designated shuttle bus and e-hailing service locations to help ease traffic flow. Strict action, including saman and towing, would be taken against those flouting the rules, particularly motorists parking on road shoulders in restricted areas, he said.

Also, a tidal flow or contra-flow system will be implemented along roughly 13 km of the route between the Masjid Roundabout and SIC, and road users are advised to follow JSPT personnel’s instructions and comply with temporary signs, cones and lane controls throughout the operation.

“If congestion occurs outside the circuit, motorists travelling from north to south can use alternative routes via the ELITE Expressway, Saujana Putra exit, South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) and the KL-Seremban Toll Plaza. Another alternative is the ELITE Expressway, Putrajaya exit, MEX Expressway and the KL-Seremban Toll Plaza,” Shazeli said.

What about heavy vehicles? The road transport department (JPJ) and the police will control and divert them at eight checkpoints: Masjid Roundabout; the junction in front of the F1 Main Entrance; Jalan KLIA S8/Jalan Pekeliling; Jalan B48-Jalan 1266; Persiaran Teknologi 1-Persiaran Milenia 2; Persiaran Teknologi 2-Persiaran Seri Emas Utama; Jalan Merpati-Jalan Besar Salak; and Jalan Besar Salak-Jalan Kuarters KLIA.