In Local News / by Danny Tan / 2 October 2026 3:03 pm

JPJ has announced that VRX and VRY are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

WP Kuala Lumpur’s latest running number series is ‘VRX’, and it opened for tender on October 1. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on October 5. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Right after VRX in the double header is the ‘VRY’ series. The bidding period starts on October 4, and will close at 10pm on October 8. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.