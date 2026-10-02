JPJ suspends MyEG, Zetrix as collection agents – said to owe govt RM200 mil in road tax, summonses payments

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 2 October 2026 6:10 pm

The road transport department (JPJ) has announced that it will suspend the services of My E.G. Sdn Bhd and Zetrix AI Berhad, both under the MYEG Group, as its collection agents with effect from Monday, October 5, 2026.

The decision was made to suspend the companies as collection agents for the JPJ after considering compliance with terms and conditions of the agreement, as well as obligations which have yet to be fulfilled or resolved by the companies, JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy fadly Ramli said in a statement.

“In line with this decision, all JPJ services which have previously been offered through the MYEG Group will be suspended from October 5, 2026,” the JPJ director-general said.

The road transport department however gave its assurance that the delivery of the department’s services will continue as usual through its official and alternative channels (listed in the statement embedded below).

A report by Singaporean news outlet The Straits Times wrote that Zetrix is believed to owe the Malaysian government more than RM200 million in collections made on behalf of the JPJ.

Zetrix was said to have failed to hand over the money collected for vehicle road tax renewals, driving licence renewals and payment of traffic summonses since the start of its three-year contract in May 2023.

“As at end September, the amount outstanding is well over RM200 million. Right now, the Transport Ministry is mulling over the next step as it wants to have a more reliable digital payment system, but also wants to make sure the money owed is paid up,” an unnamed government official was quoted as saying.

Zetrix, formerly known as MyEG after its online government services portal, was first appointed in 2000 to provide digital counter services for government agencies, including JPJ and the immigration department, reported New Straits Times.

Blockchain technology by Zetrix powers MyDigital ID, the national identity management platform. MyDigital ID is the sole login method for accessing MyJPJ.